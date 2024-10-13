What was the pizza like at Mamma Mia in Stirling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What was the pizza like at Mamma Mia in Stirling?

Italian eatery Mamma Mia made space for restaurant reviewer Isla Glen at the last minute - so what did she make of the meal?

The Mamma Mia Pizza, which is the house special. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Stirling is bustling as the first wave of the Bloody Scotland crime writing festival crowd arrives, and I’m heading out to celebrate my five-year anniversary.

But my perfect date night is put in peril when my original restaurant reservation falls through.

It isn’t the best start to this review.

With the city heaving, packed with visiting book enthusiasts as well as the usual Friday-night traffic, my partner Joe and I scramble to snag a last-minute table elsewhere.

Having spent my work day learning all about Piotsa, the new restaurant coming to King Street this month, I decide I’m in the mood for pizza.

Luckily, Italian restaurant Mamma Mia makes space for us, so we head to Stirling’s Old Town for some pizza.

Mamma Mia serves up classic Italian food

Mamma Mia is run by Saverio Santoro, who is from Bari in Southern Italy.

His dream was to open a restaurant serving food like his “Mamma used to make” and that is exactly what his eatery does.

Mamma Mia in Stirling.
Mamma Mia has outdoor seating, perfect for sunny evenings. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The place is packed when I arrive. Before I’m seated, several Bloody Scotland festivalgoers without a booking are turned away.

The restaurant is filled with chatter and it feels like the place to be.

While I wait for Joe to join me, I skim the menu and take in the vast selection – there’s everything from pasta to pizza, and classic Italian mains to antipasti.

Feels like fate to end up eating at Mamma Mia

To start, I choose the Caciocavallo all’Argentiera (£9.40).

While my grasp of Italian is poor, the menu describes the dish as sautéed southern Italian cheese with toasted bread, honey rocket salad and pink pepper.

Caciocavallo all’Argentiera. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

After my first mouthful, it feels like a blessing that we’ve ended up eating at Mamma Mia.

The gooey cheese takes centre stage, scooping perfectly onto the bread and delivering a buttery, slightly salty flavour.

The salad is fresh, with a sweet but tangy dressing.

I’m a cheese fanatic, so this is a delightful way to start the meal.

Gamberoni in salsa piccante from Mamma Mia.
Gamberoni in salsa piccante. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Craving seafood, Joe orders gamberoni in salsa piccante (£9.50) – otherwise known as king prawns in a spicy cream sauce.

This dish is delicious, with the freshness of the prawns standing out.

The sauce is warming, with a kick to it, but is perfectly balanced with the other components.

There is, perhaps, an excessive amount of liquid, though Joe finishes every drop, mopping it up with the toasted bread.

Pizza is perfect for sharing

For the main event, I select a pesto pizza (£13.90), and Joe opts for the house special pizza – the Mamma Mia – priced at £15.90.

Both pizzas are bigger than expected, taking over our entire plates. I’m not complaining.

They are perfect for sharing, with slices easily divvied up between us.

The mozzarella remains molten and stretchy, gloriously pulling away from the pizza’s base with every bite.

The cherry tomatoes are sweet, marrying well with the boldness of the herby and nutty pesto.

Joe cutting into the Mamma Mia.
Joe cutting into the Mamma Mia. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Joe’s pizza is topped with slow-cooked short rib and tastes absolutely divine, with both the meat and the cheese melting in the mouth.

The deep savoury flavour is enriched by the tomato base, and the taste is reminiscent of a pasta dish I enjoyed in Italy years ago.

Somehow, Mamma Mia pizzas manage to be rich and indulgent whilst also light and moreish.

Can’t say no to authentic tiramisu

When at an Italian restaurant, it would be rude not to get the tiramisu (£6.90).

Despite being incredibly full, it’s my favourite dessert and I can’t say no.

It arrives with a delicate dusting of cocoa, and from the first spoonful, I know it’s authentic.

The mascarpone is airy, creamy and slightly sweet, contrasting the coffee-soaked sponge – which is perfectly moist without being soggy.

The tiramisu was perfectly moist. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The decorative chocolate sauce on the plate was also a nice touch presentation-wise.

Meanwhile, Joe enjoys a basic ice cream (£5.50).

The vanilla and chocolate scoops are light, creamy and a simple but sweet way to end the meal.

Chocolate and vanilla ice cream was served. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

What did we think of Mamma Mia?

If you’re in the mood for a good pizza, then Mamma Mia does not disappoint.

Every dish we ate was excellent and – having visited Italy a few times – authentic.

While the service was a little slow at times, it was understandable, given how busy the staff were.

They were friendly, helpful and knew the menu by memory – something I always find impressive.

By the end of our night, we were glad that our first restaurant reservation had fallen through and Mamma Mia was where we had ended up.

Information

Address: 52 Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

Telephone: 01786 446124

Website: https://mammamiarestaurant.wixsite.com/mysite

Dog-friendly: No.

Accessible: Best to check with the restaurant for individual requirements.

Price: £76.27 for two drinks, two starters, two mains, two desserts and a 12.5% service charge.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 4/5

