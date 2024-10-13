‘Truly unique’ family home in Newport on the banks of the Tay for sale

A family home with stunning views over the River Tay has come to market in Newport.

Set across three floors, the property sits on the banks of the river and enjoys uninterrupted panoramas of Dundee across the water.

Estate agent Gilson Greys says the house, on sale for £650,000, is a “truly unique family home”.

The West Road home takes full advantage of its location, with floor-to-ceiling bay windows in the living room and master bedroom and has a generous garden space.

The home is accessed via the top floor which features the living room, one of three bedrooms and a small toilet.

Moving down a floor there are two more bedrooms, the family shower room and a store room.

The home opens up on the ground floor, with a dining room, kitchen, separate utility room and pantry.

Externally the property features private gardens to the front and the rear of the home.

The bottom garden has access to the banks of the River Tay while there is plenty of space for parking at the front.

Additionally, the home comes with full planning permission for a two-storey extension with a rooftop terrace and a five-car garage.

The West Road home is on the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £650,000.

