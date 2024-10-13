‘Truly unique’ family home in Newport on the banks of the Tay for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Truly unique’ family home in Newport on the banks of the Tay for sale

The property enjoys uninterrupted panoramas of Dundee.

By Andrew Robson
44 West Road, Newport.
44 West Road, Newport. Image: Gilson Gray

A family home with stunning views over the River Tay has come to market in Newport.

Set across three floors, the property sits on the banks of the river and enjoys uninterrupted panoramas of Dundee across the water.

Estate agent Gilson Greys says the house, on sale for £650,000, is a “truly unique family home”.

The West Road home takes full advantage of its location, with floor-to-ceiling bay windows in the living room and master bedroom and has a generous garden space.

The living room with bay windows overlooking the Tay.
The living room with bay windows overlooking the Tay. Image: Gilson Gray
The living room.
The living room. Image: Gilson Gray
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Gilson Gray
The kitchen features double built-in ovens.
The kitchen features double built-in ovens. Image: Gilson Gray
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Gilson Gray
Views of Dundee from the home
Views of Dundee from the home. Image: Gilson Gray
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Gilson Gray

The home is accessed via the top floor which features the living room, one of three bedrooms and a small toilet.

Moving down a floor there are two more bedrooms, the family shower room and a store room.

The home opens up on the ground floor, with a dining room, kitchen, separate utility room and pantry.

The staircase
The staircase. Image: Gilson Gray
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
The third bedroom.
The third bedroom. Image: Gilson Gray
Bay windows in the master
Bay windows in the master. Image: Gilson Gray
The family shower room.
The family shower room. Image: Gilson Gray
A separate toilet
A separate toilet. Image: Gilson Gray

Externally the property features private gardens to the front and the rear of the home.

The bottom garden has access to the banks of the River Tay while there is plenty of space for parking at the front.

Additionally, the home comes with full planning permission for a two-storey extension with a rooftop terrace and a five-car garage.

The front lawn
The front lawn. Image: Gilson Gray
Access to the banks of the River Tay.
Access to the banks of the River Tay. Image: Gilson Gray
The River Tay.
The River Tay. Image: Gilson Gray
An aerial shot of the home.
An aerial shot of the home. Image: Gilson Gray
The rail bridge in the distance
Tay Bridge in the distance. Image: Gilson Gray
The garden shed. Image: Gilson Gray
The front garden. Image:
The front garden. Image: Gilson Gray
The patio area.
The patio area. Image: Gilson Gray
44 West Road - home in Newport with views of the Tay For Sale
44 West Road. Image: Gilson Gray

The West Road home is on the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, an energy-efficient Georgian home has come to market in Milton of Balgonie.

And a luxury castle near Blairhall has been put up for sale with a near-£4 million price tag.

Conversation