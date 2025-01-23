ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis

The first minister will have to get a grip on the worsening crisis and show real improvements

John Swinney is riding high in the opinion polls. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

John Swinney has apologised to patients in recent weeks after a series of hugely damaging reports and stories about Scotland’s struggling NHS.

After a report warned of a “devastating collapse in care standards”, the first minister promised his “unrelenting focus” on making sure “patients get the care they deserve”.

It is a belated acceptance that things have gone badly wrong by the SNP government, who for years relied on pointing to things being slightly worse in England.

That is no longer true. While clear targets were set to improve the health service north of the border post-pandemic, progress has stalled.

Ambulances waiting to unload patients at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The amount of work undertaken in our hospitals has failed to return to pre-pandemic levels. At the current recovery rate, it will take years just to get back to where things were in 2020.

Instead of waits over a year being eliminated by September as had been promised, they were actually at a record high – over 38,000. Now, the target has been pushed further down the road.

In England, where the new Labour government has said the NHS is “broken”, progress on tackling these painfully long waits has been faster.

It doesn’t take a deep dive into hospital performance statistics to see something is wrong.

‘Most of us will know someone who has experienced a painful wait’

With 1 in 9 Scots languishing on a waiting list, most of us will know someone who has experienced a painful wait.

And The Courier has revealed how staff fear lives are being put at risk in Fife as patients are left on ambulances due to a lack of space inside the hospital.

Paramedics told me how they are forced to run a makeshift ward outside the A&E department, battling to keep patients comfortable as 999 calls stack up.

John Swinney should appreciate the scale of the crisis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Staff are struggling to see those in the waiting room. Those who have the worst experience can wait 12 hours or more.

Even with the pressure of winter and a particularly nasty flu virus, this isn’t symptomatic of a well-run health service able to respond to a rise in demand.

And it’s that reality that presents real political danger for First Minister John Swinney.

His lead in the polls shows he remains the favourite to win the Scottish elections next year, but that’s an outcome which is far from certain if he fails to turn-around the problems in the NHS.

Scots value the importance of public services. While we understand that they might never be perfect, we do expect them to work most of the time.

Blaming Westminster won’t cut it

And with a report from the Royal College of Nursing revealing the grim reality of overcrowding, the Scottish Government can no longer hide for the reality that the NHS just isn’t working.

So Mr Swinney was right to apologise. But government is about more than words. Delivery will matter far more.

Blaming Westminster or the after effects of the pandemic won’t cut it.

This demand for delivery over bombast is something Mr Swinney should be well aware of. His voters in Perthshire North are not natural supporters of independence, voting against it in 2014, but at successive elections have backed the SNP.

This support comes in part because the SNP, at least pre-2020, enjoyed a reputation for good government.

People may have disagreed with some of their policies, but by and large they saw a party that delivered.

If Mr Swinney cannot get a grip on the NHS and show real improvements, he risks being defined by the crisis.

It cannot just be a priority for a week or two. His focus on the issue must be truly relentless.

Otherwise a public which is expecting answers may find themselves struggling to put their faith in the SNP at the ballot box.

 

Conversation