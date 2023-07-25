JIM SPENCE: Climate radicals are attacking livelihoods of the working class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

JIM SPENCE: Climate radicals are attacking livelihoods of the working class

"Dogmatic movements like Just Stop Oil and their well heeled supporters would happily return us to the Jurassic period tomorrow."

Jim Spence believes more thought should be given to how climate change policies impact those on modest incomes. Image: Just Stop Oil
Jim Spence believes more thought should be given to how climate change policies impact those on modest incomes. Image: Just Stop Oil
By Jim Spence

A huge hole is appearing in the Net Zero ambitions of politicians as people wake up to the prospect of imminent impoverishment under the scheme.

Hard working folk want a cleaner healthier environment, but they don’t want to be financially ruined and returned to the dark ages trying to achieve impossible targets.

If the overpaid, under-occupied Scottish Greens Minister Patrick Harvie thinks he is going to reduce millions of Scots to penury by forcing them to get rid of perfectly good gas boilers, and replace them with enormously expensive, unproven heat pumps, he’ll be told to get on his bike by those facing financial ruin with his madcap plans.

In London voters have told their mayor Sadiq Khan where he can stick his attempts to widen his Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) to the capital’s suburbs.

Londoners voting with feet on low emission zones

Labour was hammered by the hugely unpopular Tories in the recent by election in Uxbridge, and Sir Keir Starmer has laid the blame for defeat at the door of Khan’s policy, whereby anyone with an older vehicle would have to stump up £12.50 a day to drive it.

That might be chickenfeed to Khan on his whopping £154,000 a year salary, but it’s crippling to thousands of those who earn a very modest living.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Starmer said “I don’t think there’s any doubt that ULEZ was the reason that we lost the election” and he told his mayor to “reflect” on whether the scheme should continue as planned.

Now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, fearing a Tory wipe-out at the next election, has seen the way the wind is blowing and is hinting at scaling back on green taxes which threaten living standards.

Having promised a ban on petrol and diesel cars by 2030 there are intimations that he’s back pedalling, saying “That remains our commitment.

“What we want to do is ensure that this approach is proportionate and pragmatic and doesn’t unfairly impact the public”.

That sounds like a reverse gear being hastily engaged as the harsh realities of adopting simplistic solutions to seriously complex problems become apparent.

No one wants to breathe dirty air or live in a harmful environment, but we’ve moved too quickly without deep enough thought for the economic effects on millions of people.

Policies, while laudable in their aims, may be ruinously expensive and also impractical in solving the problems we face.

Dogmatic movements like Just Stop Oil and their well heeled supporters would happily return us to the Jurassic period tomorrow.

Harsh realities becoming apparent

They want to impose their beliefs on the rest of us without democratic debate.

Now though they’re discovering that when you constantly ram ill-conceived beliefs and plans down the throats of others, without bothering to listen to their opinions, they eventually tell you where to stick those views.

The harsh realities of climate proposals have taken a long time to feed though to the wider public but it’s now becoming apparent that many aspects of our lives are under attack from climate radicals who will brook no argument or discussion.

There has even been an inane suggestion that home owners in Scotland could be barred from selling their houses if they have a gas boiler.

Even Patrick Harvie and the Greens, who have the SNP on a dog lead in the Holyrood parliament, couldn’t be daft enough to try such a loony policy which Josef Stalin would’ve baulked at.

Many among our political classes are already out of touch with huge numbers of folk on the cost of living crisis.

They’ll take people with them on climate change with workable and sensible solutions, but not by imposing madcap Marxist policies.

Should House of Lords have minimum age?

Age shouldn’t be a bar to advancement and progression in life.

Ability is what should count.

But there are certain occupations where a lengthy degree of experience is important.

Most professions and trades demand a reasonable period of training and expertise before senior positions are occupied.

Making laws for the rest of us to live by is also an area where that approach should be considered.

Last week a Labour MP aged 25 was elected, having previously been a parliamentary researcher.

Now the unelected House of Lords welcomes Baroness Owen and Lord Kempsell, described as having less than a decade of work experience between them.

Charlotte Owen, 30, a former Boris Johnson adviser who will sit as a Conservative peer and be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge, at the House of Lords, London. Image: House of Lords/PA Wire

They’ll sit in the upper chamber for the rest of their days without the need to put themselves before any electorate, and decide and debate issues over which they have little practical knowledge or experience.

For this they’ll claim £342 per day tax free for each of the four days of the week.

Nice work if you can get it.

There’ll always be occasional individuals who disprove the idea that long experience is vital in performing with distinction, but in vital areas like law making, I think a certain degree of worldliness is necessary.

More from Comment

Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: UCI Cycling World Championships are missed opportunity to showcase Dundee on global…
Characters of the Beano
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Beano response proves those who rail against ‘woke culture’ need some perspective
Keir Starmer Labour Leader
COURIER OPINION: Keir Starmer can't afford to keep handing the SNP open goals
Steve wants a fairer wage for councillors - if they stand up for Dundonians. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors should get a pay rise - but they have to…
A summer's day out in Dundee means preparing for all weather. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: A very British summer in 'sunny' Dundee
Alex Smith and Ian Swankie outside the Arbroath lifeboat station.
MORAG LINDSAY: Arbroath lifeboat saga may cost RNLI dear
Cow with flies swirling around its head.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Can insects be the farmer's friend?
An older woman with arms outstretched speaks to police officers while Just Stop Oil protesters carrying placards with slogans such as 'Give our kids hope' and 'mums we love you, please join us' crowd around them.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Today's protests are wanton destruction masquerading as demonstration
Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross in the Scottish Parliament building.
STUART NICOLSON: Block, delay, obstruct - why the Scottish Tories' tactics won't halt Holyrood
Martel Maxwell grimacing for the TV cameras inside a house with walls covered in green mould while filming for TV's Under the Hammer show.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Neglectful Dundee landlords are unforgiveable