Comment Home Opinion Comment

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Fireworks can stay in the past but bring Christmas light fun back to Dundee City Square

Andrew doesn't want to see a return of firework displays in Dundee but misses festive magic.

A pre-Covid Christmas light switch-on in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
A pre-Covid Christmas light switch-on in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Andrew Batchelor

I have really enjoyed events put on in Dundee over Autumn and Winter in recent years.

As we slowly approach these seasons once again, discussions are being held about reviving some of the events which have either been cancelled or put on an indefinite hiatus.

I read in The Courier about the petition being launched by Marc Winsland to resurrect Dundee’s fireworks display at Lochee and Baxter Park, as well as the Christmas light nights which were held at the City Square until the pandemic.

Regarding the call for the Bonfire Night displays to return, this is something I strongly oppose.

Thousands of pounds are literally being blown up in smoke and that money could be better spent on things Dundonians can enjoy for longer.

Marc Winsland and a fireworks display at Baxter Park in Dundee
Marc Winsland wants to see the return of fireworks displays in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I’m not the only one to think this as I have had people message me telling me of their frustrations about how loud the fireworks are and the impact they have on their pets, especially dogs, and also say it isn’t good for the environment.

There are alternative options that are more environmentally friendly and quieter, such as drone light shows.

I think this would be fantastic across the Dundee skyline however the costs might be high.

You could have drones lighting up Dundee-related images such as Dennis the Menace, the Dundee Dragon breathing fire in the sky and even include some pehs in there too.

Drone shows are very popular, and Dundee should get in on the action.

Bringing Dundee’s Christmas light nights back also featured in the petition.

I strongly believe that the Christmas light nights should make a comeback to the City Square.

They were a staple of Dundee’s culture for decades but as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, this event has been in an indefinite hiatus.

I read a few weeks back about the ‘living Christmas tree’ under the foot of the Old Steeple which sadly withered and died.

Dundee’s ‘living’ Christmas tree died during the summer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Although I originally thought this was a good idea, I started to see why people weren’t so fond of it and I guess there are some traditions that should never be broken.

For this Christmas and future Christmases, the tree should be put back into the City Square and the light nights should be incorporated into WinterFest which has helped the city be one of the best places to visit during the winter months.

With the cost of living going up, among other factors, it is of course difficult for the council to balance their books to make sure people get support during these hard times but also have something Dundonians can enjoy.

Although I oppose the return of Bonfire Night fireworks, bringing back the light switch-on night is a must.

