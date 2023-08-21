Dundee mum’s ‘world collapsed’ when dog killed instantly by off-road biker

A Dundee mum has told how her “world collapsed” when her pet dog was killed instantly when he was hit by an off-road biker.

Kerry Falconer was walking her Staffordshire Bull Terrier on the Dighty Burn path, near Balunie Drive in Douglas, at around 3pm on Saturday when the hit-and-run took place.

The hairdresser was heading to the stream with eight-year-old Levi when the off-road biker, wearing dark clothing and a helmet, came flying round the corner.

She says the driver hit her pet at about 40mph – breaking his neck and killing him instantly.

‘My dog – you’ve killed my dog’

Kerry, 43, said: “Just as we were walking down to the burn we got to a corner.

“Then a boy came round the corner on a motorbike and I saw that he was going to hit the dog.

“He bashed into Levi and broke his neck and killed him instantly.

“He just collapsed to the ground. His tongue was blue.

“I shouted, ‘My dog – you’ve killed my dog’.

“The driver slowed down and said, ‘I’m sorry’, and then he sped off.

“Levi was lying there dead and I had to leave him lying on the path and come up the road to get help.

“It was traumatic.

“I was like, ‘Help, somebody please help’. I was all on my own.”

Kerry phoned the police, who arrived shortly afterwards.

Levi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dundee pet owner says dog killed by biker was ‘her whole world’

Investigating officers are now appealing for witnesses in an attempt to catch the culprit.

Kerry says she feels like she is living in a nightmare.

The mum-of-one said: “One minute the dog was happy, playing at the burn – and the next second he was dead.

“Just like that, my world was collapsed, shattered. I couldn’t believe it.

“He was one my best friend. He was the other half of me. He was my shadow.

“I took him everywhere – to the job centre, to Primark, to the shops.

“He was my whole word. It was me and Levi against the world.”

Kerry says Levi was known and loved by people in the area.

She said: “He was an absolutely brilliant dog, everybody loved Levi.

“He loved the sunlight, he used to chase the sunlight around the living room – that is what he was doing on Saturday morning.

“He liked playing with stones, and he loved the burn, it was his favourite place.

“I used to skim the stones in the water for him and he loved that.

“He was dead loyal, he was so well-behaved, he was always right behind me.”

Response ‘overwhelming’ after dog killed by off-road biker

Kerry says the community has rallied around her in the days following Levi’s death, with neighbours checking in on her and bringing her cakes.

A police Facebook appeal has been shared more than 800 times.

She said: “The response from everybody has made me feel so much better.

“I thought I was going to be on my own, but the support and response from everybody has been overwhelming.”