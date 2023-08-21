Dundee mum’s ‘world collapsed’ when dog killed instantly by off-road biker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum’s ‘world collapsed’ when dog killed instantly by off-road biker

Kerry Falconer was walking her Staffordshire Bull Terrier on the Dighty Burn path on Saturday when the hit-and-run took place. 

By Poppy Watson
Kerry Falconer and her dog Levi. Image: Kerry Falconer.
Kerry Falconer and her dog Levi. Image: Kerry Falconer.

A Dundee mum has told how her “world collapsed” when her pet dog was killed instantly when he was hit by an off-road biker.

Kerry Falconer was walking her Staffordshire Bull Terrier on the Dighty Burn path, near Balunie Drive in Douglas, at around 3pm on Saturday when the hit-and-run took place.

The hairdresser was heading to the stream with eight-year-old Levi when the off-road biker, wearing dark clothing and a helmet, came flying round the corner.

She says the driver hit her pet at about 40mph – breaking his neck and killing him instantly.

‘My dog – you’ve killed my dog’

Kerry, 43, said: “Just as we were walking down to the burn we got to a corner.

“Then a boy came round the corner on a motorbike and I saw that he was going to hit the dog.

“He bashed into Levi and broke his neck and killed him instantly.

“He just collapsed to the ground. His tongue was blue.

“I shouted, ‘My dog – you’ve killed my dog’.

“The driver slowed down and said, ‘I’m sorry’, and then he sped off.

Levi was killed instantly. Image: Kerry Falconer

“Levi was lying there dead and I had to leave him lying on the path and come up the road to get help.

“It was traumatic.

“I was like, ‘Help, somebody please help’. I was all on my own.”

Kerry phoned the police, who arrived shortly afterwards.

Levi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dundee pet owner says dog killed by biker was ‘her whole world’

Investigating officers are now appealing for witnesses in an attempt to catch the culprit.

Kerry says she feels like she is living in a nightmare.

The mum-of-one said: “One minute the dog was happy, playing at the burn – and the next second he was dead.

“Just like that, my world was collapsed, shattered. I couldn’t believe it.

“He was one my best friend. He was the other half of me. He was my shadow.

“I took him everywhere – to the job centre, to Primark, to the shops.

“He was my whole word. It was me and Levi against the world.”

Kerry says Levi loved to play in the burn. Image: Kerry Falconer

Kerry says Levi was known and loved by people in the area.

She said: “He was an absolutely brilliant dog, everybody loved Levi.

“He loved the sunlight, he used to chase the sunlight around the living room – that is what he was doing on Saturday morning.

“He liked playing with stones, and he loved the burn, it was his favourite place.

“I used to skim the stones in the water for him and he loved that.

“He was dead loyal, he was so well-behaved, he was always right behind me.”

Response ‘overwhelming’ after dog killed by off-road biker

Kerry says the community has rallied around her in the days following Levi’s death, with neighbours checking in on her and bringing her cakes.

A police Facebook appeal has been shared more than 800 times.

She said: “The response from everybody has made me feel so much better.

“I thought I was going to be on my own, but the support and response from everybody has been overwhelming.”

More from Dundee

A pre-Covid Christmas light switch-on in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Fireworks can stay in the past but bring Christmas light fun back…
Annie Harrower-Gray.
Raging Anstruther author threw water on queuing chip shop customers
Lawrie stole the hundreds his victim won at bingo that evening.
Dundee bingo winner woken at 3am by prize-stealing sneak
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: What exactly did ‘supervision’ mean for disgraced Dundee surgeon?
Grant Archibald.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief stands down days after data breach
Walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride with big smiles on their faces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands take part in 'biggest ever' Dundee Kiltwalk
Chloe Benner, Orlaith McDonald and Malebo Brown at the dance studio
Dundee schoolgirls selected to dance in front of 65,000 American football fans in Miami
Dighty Burn Path in Dundee
Dog killed in hit and run involving off-road bike in Dundee
Wind and rain disrupts train journeys in Tayside
Storm Betty: Wind and rain disrupt train services in Tayside
Marc Winsland and a fireworks display at Baxter Park in Dundee
Petition launched calling for return of Dundee firework displays and Christmas lights night
11