STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s Olympia is finally open but silence is deafening about what went wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s Olympia is finally open but silence is deafening about what went wrong

"One of the puzzling things about the sorry saga is the way city councillors seem to have tried to pretend it wasn’t happening."

The Olympia is back open after more than two years. Image: DC Thomson
The Olympia is back open after more than two years. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

On Monday Dundee’s Olympia is to reopen after its closure for, initially, a faulty light fitting.

Repairs have cost £6 million and taken nearly 28 months.

It is one of the biggest news stories in Dundee this decade.

One of the puzzling things about the sorry saga is the way city councillors seem to have tried to pretend it wasn’t happening.

I’d like to remind councillors of their code of conduct, set out by the Standards Commission For Scotland.

The code (I quote) “plays a vital role in setting out, openly and clearly, the standards councillors must apply when undertaking council duties.”

It also says: “The code of conduct applies to all 1,227 councillors elected to the 32 local authority areas within Scotland.”

Councillors should be accountable over Olympia

In the code there are “key principles” for councillors.

Under the heading “accountability and stewardship” it says: “I am accountable to the public for my decisions and actions.”

Under the heading “openness”, it says: “I have a duty to be as open as possible about my decisions and actions, giving reasons for my decisions”.

Dundee city councillors, I struggle to find evidence of you being accountable and open about the Olympia.

Club swimming resumes at Olympia
Dundee swimming clubs can once more start training at Olympia. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I remind you the code applies to every councillor, not just the council leader.

So I ask every councillor to publicly explain their “decisions and actions, giving reasons for my decisions” in relation to the Olympia’s lengthy closure.

Councillors, do you abide by the Standards Commission’s code of conduct? Or not?

Tell us whether you think a public inquiry into spending £6 million of Dundee’s money is required?

There is good reason to hold an inquiry. With a £100m community campus, £125m Eden Project, and the “promised” Western Gateway school to build, an inquiry would provide lessons to prevent these projects failing.

An artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

Or, councillors, explain why you think a public inquiry is not needed.

Because councillors are (I again quote from the code of conduct) “accountable for their decisions and actions”.

Mr Gregory Colgan, chief executive of Dundee City Council, isn’t it part of your job to ensure the council functions correctly and to advise councillors of the duties required of them?

Have you done that, Gregory? You respect the principles of the Standards Commission For Scotland, don’t you?

Gregory Colgan.

The code is approved by the Scottish Parliament. It says of itself: “It is paramount that the code continues to give assurance to the public that their elected members are acting in accordance with high ethical standards.”

Even an apologist for the council would want to hear reasoning for its actions, wouldn’t they?

Let’s be clear on exactly what I’m asking for, with references to the code:

I’d like every elected member to be “as open as possible” and “giving reasons for decisions” reveal their opinion on whether a public inquiry should – or should not – be held into the closure of the Olympia, because they are “accountable to the public for their decisions and actions”.

Dundee is waiting.

More from Comment

A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee's esports potential seriously
Home Secretary James Cleverly. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Home Secretary’s latest Stop the Boats plan is bonkers – the UK…
The proposed Bell Street active travel hub. Image: Dundee City Council
STEVE FINAN: Basic services are facing cuts in Dundee - why should vanity projects…
11
Writer Steven Lawther as a boy with his mum Jean.
'My mother's death will always hurt': Fife man on how he learned to live…
The North Carr lightship moored in City Quay, Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: North Carr Lightship is doomed - it didn't have to end like…
Will Duncee City Council leader John Alexander listen to calls for an inquiry? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia may finally be re-opening but will inquiry ever come?
3
Would John Alexander make such a public call if he wasn't confident of success? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Does John Alexander’s bold announcement mean Dundee’s fortunes are finally changing?
Businessman Gary Rooney donated £3,000-worth of toys to the Help for Kids Christmas appeal at its winter ball.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Help for Kids is making sure deprived children wake up with a…
Would you approach a shoplifter if you saw them in action? Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: I came face-to-face with a shoplifter and didn't know what to do
2
Olympia pool exterior
STEVE FINAN: Olympia fire safety guidance neglect only strengthens argument for full inquiry
2

Conversation