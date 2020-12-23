READERS’ LETTERS: SNP will pay price for not shutting down the schools

Sir, – I cannot be the only one who thinks the decision by the Scottish Government to keep schools open up to the very last minute points to rank hypocrisy and double standards.

Given Nicola Sturgeon’s recent clampdown on close relatives meeting up on Christmas day, how on earth can it be safe for teachers and pupils to carry on until the bitter end?

Local councils seem intent on exposing their school personnel – teachers, teaching assistants, cleaners, caterers, janitors, and pupils – simply due to fear of stepping out of government line.

I feel it such a pity that directors of education and dithering councillors couldn’t, for once, be decisive for the common good.

It is not as if any meaningful teaching takes place on the last few days of term.

I used to have some time and sympathy for the SNP, and the fact that we in Scotland take our orders from a head office 500 miles away.

However, on this issue, and a growing number of other contentious points, the Scottish Government can’t hide behind legislation from Westminster.

This insanity to keep schools open is the SNP’s own doing.

And hopefully, their undoing – if school staff, senior pupils and their parents recall being Covid fodder before they next put an X on their ballot papers.

Jamie Buchan.

Grove Road,

Dundee.

Be sensible and keep your Covid guard up

Sir, – Just when you thought there was light at the end of the tunnel,it goes out.

More than a fortnight ago I warned – as did many others – of a third wave spike of the virus if we relaxed the rules over Christmas.

Now that relaxation is cut down to Christmas only, surely proving there should never have been a bending of the rules in the first place.

From one minute past midnight on Boxing day we’re back into a full lockdown for at least three weeks,with many struggling businesses – especially those in hospitality – being forced to close yet again.

The first minister says that “nobody should be letting their guard down” but the sad fact is that too many people didn’t bother putting their guard up in the first place,and still aren’t.

I hate to sound like a broken record but we all know there are still far too many people going around with no face protection, claiming they’re exempt, when they’re not.

Why are these people still allowed entry into shops and on to public transport?

How many people do you think will just blatantly ignore these latest government directives?

How busy do you think the police will be breaking up Hogmanay and New Year’s day shindigs? I shudder to think. C’mon folks ,be sensible.

Don’t just think of yourselves, think of others.

Eric Travers.

Gellatly Road,

Dunfermline.

Like the tide, we can’t control Covid

Sir, –If the Covid-19 mutations keep the “R” rate above one, then irrespective of the reducing fatality rate we’ll be on the lockdown treadmill indefinitely.

Isn’t it time we accepted that we can no more control viruses than we can the tide, admitted that lockdowns don’t work, let most folk get on with their lives, and focused instead on the robust support of those wishing to self-isolate?

George Morton.

Hudson Road,

Rosyth.

One rule for them and another for us

Sir, – After the New Year, Brits will be limited to staying in the EU for only 90 in 180 days while EU visitors to UK will be allowed 180.

This is a direct and predictable result of Brexit.

The rules were laid down in the 2006 Schengen Borders Code.

Reciprocity could have been negotiated had we opted for a pragmatic and achievable ‘Swiss’ or ‘Norway’ option.

A campaign group called ‘180 days visa free’ lobbied the government to include permission for us to visit the EU for up to six months as part of the Brexit negotiations but Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton said that asking for 180 days a year wasn’t part of government ‘strategy’.

Dr John Cameron.

Howard Place,

St Andrews.