READERS’ LETTERS: Vaccines are among mankind’s greatest achievements

Sir, – When Dr Jenner discovered the cow pox vaccine that would ward off smallpox; this was opposed by Timothy Dwight. Dwight was president of Yale and a so-called divine.

He regarded any measure to stop smallpox as interference in God’s plan.

It does not seem that we have moved on from this.

It’s hard to understand why in the middle of the deadliest pandemic for 100 years that some people think the vaccine is the problem.

Vaccines are one of the great achievements in human history. Horrible diseases such as smallpox and polio have been eliminated.

Yet rather than seeing the evidence of experts who have remarkably come up with a Covid-19 vaccine in just over a year, people would rather believe complete hogwash on Facebook.

All of the stories about vaccines being unsafe are lies and falsehoods told by con artists.

If you see a claim being made, find out the source.

Is it a respectable peer reviewed scientific paper?

Is it being made by an immunologist epidemiologist or a virologist?

What methodology are they using?

If a person making a claim doesn’t have a medical or scientific background, without evidence they can be dismissed.

These anti-science conspiracy theories are influenced by the philosophy of greed and selfishness.

Alan Hinnrichs.

Gillespie Terrace,

Dundee.

Debilitating dose of the Scottish cringe

Sir, – When it comes to backing economic losers, the SNP and much of the independence movement are in a league of their own in wanting to drag Scotland back into the failing European Union with its declining share of world trade.

In a list of the top 100 European companies by value, not a single one was formed in the last 40 years.

Also, consider that the EU, in its entire history, has never created an Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Tesla or Twitter.

The independence movement is crippled by a poverty of ambition for Scotland, a lack of confidence and a huge dose of the debilitating Scottish cringe.

Jim Stewart.

Market Street,

Musselburgh.

Voters to give verdict on Covid response

Sir, – Jayne James Duff’s letter (Independence is wrong priority in this time of crisis, Courier, January 20) advises vaccinations are being rolled out here in Scotland at half the rate of those in the south.

She also tells us that the Army could have been deployed in Scotland weeks ago.

I would contend this is misleading as she isn’t comparing like with like.

Within the four-nation approach to this pandemic, and in particular to the administration of the vaccine(s), there are some differences in the methodology each of the countries uses.

The WHO is in agreement with the dispersal of the doses to be concentrated on the vulnerable and those who care for them – in this case the residents in care homes and the people who look after them.

The logistics of this is naturally a bit slower than the example given, via a GP practice.

The rate of residents having had their first does however is an impressive 90%.

The Army has been deployed already here in Scotland with regards the PPE programme.

They are a very valuable asset in the mammoth task of converting “other use” public buildings because of their experience and expertise in the creation of field hospitals. It is excellent to see them using these skills to help us in this area.

We can contrast and compare all we like regards the ways in which each nation will roll out programmes etcetera, but the bottom line is each country will do what is best suited to its own needs, population size and make-up.

In conclusion I would say that the May election results will tell us whether or not the people of Scotland wish to see independence for their country.

If the Scottish Government is doing as bad a job as the writer tells us, then surely the voters will show us then what they think.

Linda Clark.

Forfar,

Angus.