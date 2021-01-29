READERS’ LETTERS: Enough now with the flag-waving Braveheart utopia

Sir, – I am increasingly irritated as to being told what the people of Scotland want by the usual SNP scribes in these columns.

We are continually being told polls are suggesting support for another independence referendum. I believe the silent majority in Scotland just want to get out of this mess called Covid and get back to some kind of sanity and normality before any future referendum.

In 2014 we had a referendum – the vote was lost due to the utter incompetence of the SNP and their economic plan.

All the bluster about being part of the EU was never any real consideration at the time.

Let’s hear the grand plans for a Central Bank, the currency Scotland would be using, what criteria would be used to borrow money, what happens to the UK pension schemes and how they are going to deal with the £15 billion deficit before being able to apply for membership to the EU.

Scotland deserves better than the SNP’s continued grudge and grievance tactics – people are sick to the back teeth of it.

It’s time for open and honest conversations as the first minister likes to tell us.

Let’s hear the facts as to what an independent Scotland would really look like and not this flag-waving Braveheart utopia.

James Lorimer.

Main Street,

Luthermuir,

Aberdeenshire.

Olympics should be postponed to 2024

Sir, – It is patently obvious that this years Olympic Games should be cancelled now.

Seeing the trouble already caused by tennis players going to the Australian Open, multiple sporting athletes from across the world would spread different viruses.

I appreciate competitors have been preparing for years for this, but they have already missed a year, surely it would be better to wait until 2024.

Tokyo has spent millions, but it could still be held there and hopefully spectators would also be allowed by then. If the event is held now it could cause the loss of many innocent lives.

Robert Allison.

Skene Street,

Strathmiglo.

Winter will be over before cash arrives

Sir, – When are the winter fuel payments going to be paid? This sum is normally paid by December.

This year, they stated the money would be paid by January 13, but now they are saying it should be paid out by the end of March.

Kindly give us a specific date.

Dave Whyte.

Blackcraigs,

Kirkcaldy.

Saving the world’s greatest mountains

Sir, – With reference to Jim Crumley’s Agenda article (Courier, January 26).

From my school days at Darjeeling in the 1940s I have a special respect for the Himalayas and for the hardy folks who live within that awesome mountain range.

Alas, I have seldom seen a picture as representative of the lengths/heights to which some people will resort to for no good reason.

Apart from the danger to life and limb caused by overcrowding high on Everest, the sheer waste of money and material is a clear indication of unbridled greed.

Surely the organisations responsible for such massed climbs could plan alternative expeditions, starting out with “adventurers” trekking from such places as Kathmandu or Darjeeling, through the foot-hills to base camp.

Adventurers would be able to hire porters and purchase their subsistence requirements from villagers en route, much the same method employed by George Mallory and Sandy Irvine during the 1924 Everest expedition.

Such an approach would enable climbers and adventurers to really get to know the grand Himalayan environment and the good folk who have made it their home.

Those of us who seek “high adventure” would do well to consider the full implications of such undertakings before setting out. While it may not be possible to stop all climbing on Everest, the number of expeditions (and climbers) must be strictly controlled to ensure that mankind can derive the physical and mental benefits which can be gained from the greatest mountain range on Earth.

Kenneth Miln.

Union Street,

Monifieth.