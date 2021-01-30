READERS’ LETTERS: Who do EU think they are to be making demands of the UK?

Sir, – Am I the only one enraged by the EU’s attitude?

Due to less vaccine production in Belgium, the EU is accusing the UK of all sorts, even demanding phials of the vaccine be force-shipped to the EU and threatening court?

When the UK announced a British variant of Covid had been discovered, the first thing the EU did was close the borders.

It caused mayhem, causing billions of pounds of damage to companies here in the UK and in the EU, and depriving truck drivers the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Did the EU ever apologise for this appalling behaviour? Did they pay for the damage caused? No they did not!

But now that vaccine production has, temporarily, slowed down they feel ‘left out’ and not fairly treated?

How did they treat the UK?

They dropped the UK like a hot potato and now they dare to demand. Who do the EU think they are?

Where do they think they take the right to display this bullying and rude behaviour?

Let them apologise for their patronising and discriminating behaviour, and let the EU pay the damage caused by their arrogant attitude in December first!

Mrs. Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus,

Strathmiglo.

World leader but for the wrong things

Sir, – Following the Prime Minister’s controversial visit to Scotland we should be doffing our caps to him for achieving what he promised at the start of his premiership, namely that once again he would make the UK a world leader.

Data published by John Hopkins University shows the UK’s coronavirus death rate sits at 149.2 deaths per 100,000 people, second only to Belgium.

However, he should not be given all the credit.

The inevitability of further pandemics similar to SARS and MERS was predicted in 2008.

UK governments chose to ignore this warning, reducing NHS spending in real terms, forcing the closure of hospitals and wards across the country, and starving it of resources.

A recent OECD report noted the UK has 246 beds per 100,000 people, behind Spain (297), Italy (314), France (591) and Germany (800).

UK bed numbers fell by 5000 between 2016 and 2019.

Westminster Government advertisements exhort us to Protect The NHS, but protection is the responsibility of government not of citizens who pay for this through taxes.

Murray S Duncan.

West Huntingtower,

Perth.

Financial recovery will be really tough

Sir, – I do not for a minute disagree with the Covid policy to save lives.

However the number of lives lost is 0.90015% of the population, while the national debt has risen and 2.6 million people are out of work.

The financial recovery will be a very costly business for taxpayers.

A A Bullions.

Glencairn Crescent,

Leven.

Trump gone but his movement is alive

Sir, – During Trump’s time in office we have seen some of the most disgraceful and disturbing policies and statements from both him and his inner circle.

These policies did not come from a vacuum but must be seen as a highly organised and dangerous agenda.

Now he has left office I hope the world does not for one minute believe the worst is over. I believe there is a major movement coming to the fore in the USA that is nothing to do with the Republican Party as we know it.

Thereare the Evangelicals along with millions of white supremacists who are dominating the movement.

Then there are openly right-wing fascist groups and other anti-establishment thugs.

We saw a taste of their agenda at the Capitol building with the violence ending with deaths and serious injury to many police officers trying to maintain control.

I see this movement as being akin to the United States version of Al Qaeda and should be feared as much.

Sure, Trump is a joke and he has been the worst president that the USA has ever had.

The world cannot make the mistake of believing that the movement of which he is part is a joke though.

Harry Key.

Mid Street,

Largoward.