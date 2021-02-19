READERS’ LETTERS: Delay Scottish elections to be safe rather than sorry

Sir, – I received my notification that the Scottish elections are on the first week in May.

I am somewhat confused.

The first minister informs us we must stay at home in fear of Covid 19.

That is essential and I understand why the lockdown is in place. However, how do we stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and go out to the polling stations to vote if the lockdown is still in force?

One answer may be a postal vote. But I still wish to carry out my democratic right of going to a polling station to cast my vote.

The postal vote should not be the only way to cast our vote.

Would it not, therefore, be safer to stay in our houses until the whole population has been vaccinated before we venture out and expose ourselves to the virus which is still with us?

Not everyone has been vaccinated.

Can we not be safe rather than sorry and delay the May elections?

Valerie Stewart.

Stobo,

Calderwood.

Digging for Perth’s health and wellbeing

Sir, – A number of years ago Perth was actively engaged in planning for Scotland’s Garden – The Calyx – earmarked for the western edge of the city.

Unfortunately I think the financial impact of 2008 put paid to that wonderful project.

Wouldn’t it be great if Perth Council could resurrect this idea, albeit in a different format, and get as many of us green fingered folks actively volunteering and doing our bit to make a truly special garden for Perth’s population.

Think of the fantastic health benefits this would bring to our fellow citizens, after all Perth has won many “Britain in Bloom” awards so there is no shortage of horticultural knowledge and work power here in our beautiful city.

It would just the best tonic ever after this dreadful pandemic. Our mental and physical health would positively bloom too.

There is a huge army of local people who would be delighted to play their part and I for one am willing to begin a campaign to get this project going as soon as possible.

Diana M. Gordon.

Bonhard Road,

Scone.

Playing fair by all of the towns in Angus

Sir, – I read with interest the article regarding the funding allocation to Angus towns.

Brechin has lodged a formal complaint regarding the lack of money being spent on projects there. They are not the only residents who feel angry.

Monifieth has always been the forgotten town of the county and receives little or no recognition from Angus Council.

We have been campaigning for a public hall for many years when other towns have had large sums spent on projects they do not necessarily need.

Hall planning was considered by councillors for premises near the Blue Seaway beside the beach, despite the fact some emergency vehicles cannot gain access under the railway bridge leading there.

So come on Angus, pay attention to all of the towns in your area and give us our fair share of any cash being spent.

F McMillan.

Ethiebeaton Terrace,

Monifieth.

Trust in nature and the Covid vaccine

Sir, – In spite of the success of the vaccine programme, it seems lockdown will largely continue until July.

The first minister makes travel near impossible, restaurants and churches remain closed, while families are forbidden to mingle indoors, etcetera.

The health of the people and the economy is draining away.

To the extent one could make sense of the propaganda slots provided for Ms Sturgeon by BBC Scotland, the past year’s sacrifices were to end lockdown.

We were also protecting NHS Scotland – mainly by cancelling cancer and other non-Covid treatment.

This disease will be endemic and evolve new variants. In fact we probably incubated these variants by locking down instead of allowing milder variants to circulate.

Our immune system evolved with multi-cellular animal life so we ought to trust both it and the vaccines which deliver excellent protection.

Dr John Cameron.

Howard Place,

St Andrews.