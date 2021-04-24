READERS’ LETTERS: Independence would be a rocky road, but luckily pothole filling is an election winner

Sir, – Scotland is, a relatively poor country. The one action which rescued Scotland from its third world status was the Act of Union with England in 1707 to form the United Kingdom.

The disaster that is Brexit shows only too clearly the perils of setting up more boundaries between countries, as Britain has done with its former principal trading partner, Europe.

For Scotland to commit a similar act of folly with its principal trading partner, England, would be catastrophic. The SNP answer is for Scotland, as a separate country, to join the EU.

Apart from the fact Scotland would have less freedom than it has as a devolved part of the UK, there is the question of whether it would be accepted.

Scotland has a much larger capital debt than allowed under EU rules, and membership would have to be approved by all of the existing members of the EU.

This includes countries such as Spain which already has its own independence problem.

Because of these issues, and many others, it would be madness to hold a referendum on Scottish independence until the Scottish government has obtained an unqualified guarantee that, on becoming independent, Scotland would be accepted as a full member of the union and on what terms.

The alternative of independence outside the EU and other trading blocks, with no currency or international bank is suicidal, no less.

Finally, it must not be forgotten that the Westminster government can be voted out of office at not more than five year intervals, while the breakup of the UK would be permanent and irreversible.

James Cormie,

Craiglea Road, Perth.

Is Scotland able to defend its borders?

Sir, – It is now 80 years since Britain was saved from invasion largely due to the sacrifices of the RAF supported by the resourcefulness of British industry in all of which Scotland played her part.

At that time the invasion was likely to be in the south or east of England but it is a serious consideration what could happen if Scotland was independent of Britain.

Scotland’s coastline is roughly 60% of the UK coastline and the population is around 8% of the UK total.

If it became independent, and without the support of the British army, navy and air force, Scotland would be the weakest point to invade Britain.

An invading force could gain a foothold from which to mount an offensive on land to take over England and Wales.

Such a scenario is frightening but could easily become a reality if Scotland has to defend its own borders alone.

Paul Knight.

Waterside Way, Peterhead.

Disabled, but not in the eyes of the DVLA

Sir, – Following a fourth operation to treat Spinal Stenosis my wife has been disabled due to nerve damage and cannot walk unaided.

Indoors she uses a walker and a zimmer. Outdoors, with difficulty, she uses the walker to travel about 18 yards to get in our car, where we have a wheelchair and mobility scooter.

She has a disability badge from Fife Council. Unfortunately her disability does not match a self selected list of disabilities compiled by the DVLA which means in their eyes she is not disabled and cannot receive a benefit due to her.

Can anyone tell me how to organise a petition asking the DVLA to reconsider their decision?

A A Bullions .

Glencairn Crescent, Leven.

Even the potholes have been filled in

Sir, – Doncha just love elections? Even the pot holes on (some) of the main thoroughfares in Carnoustie have now been filled in.

Then we have a partial return to a human existence by our “betters” allowing us some of our basic human rights.

Like for instance being “allowed” to travel outside our zones.

Of course it would be churlish to suggest this has anything to do with said betters canvassing for our votes. Silly me.

Patrick Healy.

Waterside View, Carnoustie.