Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Past Times

Auchterarder WW1 soldier’s remains may have been discovered 105 years after death at Somme

By Kirstie Waterston
December 1 2021, 11.45am Updated: December 1 2021, 1.11pm
Black Watch soldiers leaving Dundee en route to the front line. An appeal has been launched to track down the descendants of an Auchterarder Black Watch soldier killed at the Somme in 1916.

The remains of an Auchterarder soldier killed in the First World War may have been discovered more than a century after his death.

Ministry of Defence (MOD) researchers have launched an appeal to track down descendants of Private John Wilson.

Generally family appeals are made when it is thought remains have been discovered which belong to a previously unidentified soldier.

Allied troops advancing through barbed wire during the Battle Of The Somme in 1916. Photo by Granger/Shutterstock

Who was Private John Wilson?

John served with the 6th battalion Black Watch and was killed in action during July 1916 in the Somme theatre of war.

The young soldier was born in Glasgow, but was considered a Perthshire lad having spent many years living in Auchterarder.

Prior to the outbreak of war, John was a driver for the town’s grocer Robert Nisbet Smith.

When he enlisted to fight, he started off in the transport section of the regiment before returning to the ranks.

Black Watch soldiers parade in Angus before heading to the front during the First World War

John saw action in France but was sadly killed on July 30 1916 at the age of 27, in a period of heavy losses for the Black Watch regiment.

He is commemorated on the Thiepval Memorial in France, a monument to the missing of the Somme.

It bears the names of more than 72,000 officers and men of the United Kingdom and South African forces who died in the Somme area before March 20 1918 and have no known grave.

Valiant advance

John died in what was described as an important and valiant advance in the Somme theatre of war, when the regiment was tasked with taking two German trenches.

A report in the Evening Telegraph said: “The heroic way in which they acquitted themselves is in accord with the long and glorious traditions of the regiment.

“Wounded men who have come through the fight have nothing but praise for the magnificent manner in which all ranks conducted themselves.

“The Germans were not altogether taken by surprise. A heavy bombardment of their trenches at the point was significant to them.

“Notwithstanding the destruction done by our artillery, a large number of them stuck firmly in the dug-outs.”

Map showing the progress and development of the battle of the Somme July – October 1916. Photo by Universal History Archive/Shutterstock

One of the wounded who survived and reported back to the Tele said: “Advancing slowly but steadily, we reached the point from which the final charge was to be made.

“The order was eagerly awaited, and no sooner was it given than every man in the leading platoon was over the parapet.

“The Germans met the charge with every weapon of destruction they could command but it was to no purpose.

“Nothing would stop the onrushing kilties, and the Germans were so taken aback by the steadiness and courage that when some of us got on to their parapet they were throwing bombs away before setting the fuses off.”

The report added that there had been heavy losses, but all involved agreed that officers and men “brought a new distinction not only on the regiment, but on the several districts around Dundee to which they belong”.

The losses, however, were keenly felt in Auchterarder.

During that single advance, the close-knit community saw five soldiers killed, including Captain John Hally of Ruthven Towers, and a further nine wounded.

Conveying news of John and the other casualties, the Courier lamented the “unprecedentedly heavy losses for a place of such a small population as Auchterarder”.

Plea to find family

Now, 105 years after John’s death, the Ministry of Defence War Detectives are seeking to track down his family members.

The MOD War Detectives are a small band of MOD staff who investigate the discovery of the remains of British Forces personnel on historic battlefields across the world.

The researchers use military records and information to try to identify remains, and genealogy to then track down surviving descendants of soldiers.

Black Watch soldiers, leave Tay Bridge station for Bedford en route to the front line.

In an appeal, the MOD War Detectives shared limited information they have about John Wilson and are hoping somebody might recognise the details and family.

The plea said: “Can you help us find the whereabouts of the family of Private (1791) John Wilson of 6th Black Watch?

“He was born in 1888/1889 in Govan Hill, Glasgow and died while serving in France on 30 July 1916.”

It is believed his war gratuity was paid to a Helen Wilson or Brown, but researchers have so far been unable to confirm whether this was a wife or sister.

According to the Auchterarder Roll of Honour, John lived at Strathern House and saw home service at North Queensferry, South Queensferry, Dalmeny, Inverkeithing, Wormit, Dundee and Bedford.

The Thiepval Memorial lists the names of 72,090 British and Commonwealth troops who died during the battle of the Somme and have no known grave. Photo by Andy Drysdale/Shutterstock

Previous successful appeals have seen DNA successful DNA matches between soldiers and their descendants, with First World War casualties buried with full military honours and commemorated decades after their deaths.

Could you be a relative of Private John Wilson? Anyone with information that could help track down relatives can contact the War Detectives via their Facebook page or email at: DBS-MODWarDetectives@mod.gov.uk

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Tags

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier