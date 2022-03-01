Hermless: Michael Marra beer memorabilia up for grabs at charity auction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was the special beer produced in tribute to Dundee musician Michael Marra which was named after his much-loved song Hermless.

MòR Brewery, set in an old mill complex in Kellas, created a golden ale in tribute to the Bard of Dundee after he died of cancer in 2012.

Hermless was available to buy by the pint at the popular Tay Bridge Bar on Perth Road, which was Marra’s favourite local haunt in his younger days.

Marra’s son Matthew designed the pump clip and money from the sale of the beer went to Optimistic Sound, the charity set up in his father’s name.

Optimistic Sound was set up to bring the revolutionary Sistema music programme, a project which tackles poverty and raises the hopes of young people, to Dundee.

Hermless launched in 2014 with Marra’s widow Peggy pulling the first pint of the beer which proved popular and also sold in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Now a surviving beer pump clip is being auctioned off by Ross Niven to raise money for Optimistic Sound with the full backing of Marra’s family.

Ross is the former director of MòR Brewery who first met and got to know Marra in the late 1970s when he was performing with Dundee band Skeets Boliver.

“They played every Thursday night at Laing’s Hotel on Roseangle,” said Ross.

“It was my favourite day of the week, finishing work and heading along to Laing’s every Thursday to see them play. I was an aspiring photographer and took many photographs of Michael and the band.

“Unfortunately, most of my photographs were lost in a house move. A few survived though.

“I was fortunate to photograph Michael in one of his last gigs which took place in Clark’s Bar with a re-formed Mort Wriggle and the Panthers.

“It’s very hard to believe that it has been 10 years since he left us. Without a doubt, the greatest gift he left is his amazing songs. Michael’s music will live on forever.”

‘Break a leg’

Marra had a sharp wit and humour and always seemed to have the right touch when singing about his own folk, the people of Scotland in general, and Dundee in particular.

“One of the things that Michael did onstage was to tell a joke or two,” said Ross.

“When he was performing as a solo performer later in life, often the stories and jokes were longer than the songs!

“I remember that for some reason, one night the members of Skeets Boliver decided to dress up as women. The band played in the basement and on his way down the stairs, Michael tripped and fell, breaking his leg.”

Ross explained how the beer tribute happened following Marra’s death.

“Along with ex-Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain Jim Hughan, we ran a small microbrewery based in Kellas,” he said.

“After Michael died in 2012, I approached Michael’s family and suggested that we launch a beer to help raise funds for the Optimistic Sound charity. The Marra family chose the name of the beer, Hermless, and Matthew designed the pump clip.

“With Michael having many musical and personal connections with the Tay Bridge Bar we launched the beer, Hermless, there one evening. Peggy pulled the first pint of Hermless and Matthew drank it.

“It was a lively evening with Michael’s brother Chris, Kevin Murray and St Andrew himself performing a few of Michael’s songs including Hermless.

“The brewery made a donation to the Optimistic Sound charity from every cask of Hermless sold to publicans. The beer proved to be popular and also sold in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“It was launched in Edinburgh by Deacon Blue’s Gregor Philp and Dougie Vipond who popped into Cloister’s Bar in Brougham Street after their gig at the Usher Hall.”

Ross said Optimistic Sound was a cause that was dear to Marra’s heart and described the auction as a chance to own a piece of Dundee history.

The auction on eBay will end on Sunday March 6.

You can bid for it here.

