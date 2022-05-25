Cafe Val d’Or: Do you remember this classy Dundee restaurant? By Kate Brown May 25 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 25 2022, 9.51am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee food and drink Past Times More from The Courier Past Times team Health & Wellbeing Edith’s story: Dundee research uncovers 100-year-old tale of teen admitted to asylum that became Liff Hospital May 25 20222 Past Times Why Fintry lad Derek Johnstone took his mum with him to Rangers’ European final in 1972 May 24 20221 Past Times In pictures: The changing face of Arbroath FC’s Gayfield stadium May 24 2022 Premium Content More from The Courier Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson signs for St Mirren BREAKING: St Johnstone confirm Shaun Rooney has left to join Fleetwood Town George Galloway sues Twitter in Ireland over ‘Russia-affiliated’ badge SEAN O’NEIL: Ain’t no party like a Boris Johnson party (except for all the other Boris Johnson parties) Perthshire artist starts painting career with late grandmother’s equipment Wallace Craigie Works: Plans to build homes on site of former Dundee jute mill