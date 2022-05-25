Fife church beats vandals to open £1.2m community centre months after wrecking spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife church beats vandals to open £1.2m community centre months after wrecking spree

By Claire Warrender
May 25 2022, 6.00am
The Fife church beat vandals to open the £1.2m centre
Rev Gillian Paterson says it's fantastic to finally be able to open the centre. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

A Fife church has beaten vandals and Covid delays to finally open its £1.2 million community centre.

Dedicated members of Wellesley Parish Church in Methil took nine years to raise the funds needed for the state-of-the-art facility.

And they endured lockdown hold-ups and a national shortage of materials before the building took shape.

Methil Parents and Toddlers group was the first to try the new centre on Tuesday. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

But they were devastated when hooded vandals covered CCTV cameras with mud before embarking on a wrecking spree last September.

The entire town expressed shock and offered support when windows were smashed and the roof was damaged.

And everyone worked together to ensure the project got back on track.

Now minister Gillian Paterson is delighted the centre is ready, albeit two years later than planned.

She said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. What we’ve achieved is incredible.”

Former Church of Scotland Moderator, the Very Rev Dr John Chalmers, will visit Methil on Sunday for an official dedication ceremony.

It will mark the end of a huge fundraising campaign, largely carried out by the church’s 260 members.

Community helped church beat vandals

While some signed up for weekly or monthly donations, others baked, organised concerts, and held sales of work and a host of other events.

Gillian said: “They baked for Scotland. One woman made scones every week for seven years.

“The effort that went in was amazing. That’s how much this means to people.”

In all, members raised more than £500,000, with the rest of the money coming from grants.

The Fife church beat vandals to open this week. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

It’s not only church members who will benefit, however.

Wellesley Parish Church is well respected in Methil because of the amount it does with and for the community.

Gillian said that’s why people were so horrified by last year’s vandalism,

“People know this building is for them and they were outraged by what happened,” she said.

“The community was really, really supportive and helpful. We got phone calls, letters and emails.

“The high school did an assembly on it and our youth fellowship teenagers were fuming.

“We’ve had no more trouble since then.”

A hub for the whole community

The centre will be used by people of all ages.

A parents and toddlers group was the first to move in on Tuesday and they’re already enjoying the space.

Denise Hancock, who runs the group said, “We feel like we’re on cloud nine and we’re loving every aspect.”

Eventually, it will be home to a holiday club, youth fellowship, guides and girls’ and boys’ brigades.

Youngsters were delighted with the facilities. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Support groups will open for the bereaved, people with mental health problems and the families of prisoners.

And there will be a men’s group and singing for those living with dementia, as well as meeting rooms for hire and a training kitchen.

Gillian added: “There will be something on morning, noon and night and all ages will be catered for.”

In addition, the church has opened a community hope chest.

Based in the old community centre next door, it’s similar to a charity shop where people can donate and buy second-hand goods.

But it is also working with Fife Council’s homeless and housing services to provide necessities free for people who need it.

“It opened last Thursday and it’s doing well already,” said Gillian.

“There’s just so much need around here. What we’ve got is a hub for the whole community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]