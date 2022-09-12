In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people of Dundee

In death, as in life, Queen Elizabeth drew massive crowds when she made one final journey among the Dundee public who so adored her.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
September 12 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.

In death, as in life, Queen Elizabeth drew massive crowds when she made one final journey among the Dundee public who so adored her.

Sunday’s route was not only packed with people, but with memories, too.

Elizabeth II’s first visit to Dundee as Queen took place in 1955 when jute was still king and she remained a constant as our own city underwent radical change.

Thousands lined the banks of the Tay when Britannia glided in to King George V wharf and brought a young Queen and husband Prince Philip to Dundee.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at King George V Wharf after arriving in 1955.

The Queen, wearing a blue headscarf and warm camel coat, stood with Prince Philip on the boat deck just below the bridge and waved their reply to the cheers and the welcoming sirens of the ships.

The traditional red carpet was laid between the gangway and the royal car which was a maroon-coloured Rolls-Royce.

The Queen and Prince Philip were piped ashore and were presented to the official reception party which was headed by Lord Provost William Hughes, the Lady Provost and Scottish Secretary James Stuart.

The royal car turned from Commercial Street into Murraygate on its way to visit Keiller’s factory where they saw Spanish oranges being made into marmalade.

The Queen was given a tour of the Keiller’s factory.

The party continued to Lochee and over 25,000 schoolchildren braved the rain to line the route along the Kingsway.

The children got their reward when the Queen passed and gave them a beaming smile on the way to Camperdown Works.

It’s never the gala occasions which command the Queen’s full attention, but the more intimate meetings with her compatriots which truly fascinate her.

Her official tasks are carried out dutifully, without fuss or grumbling.

Queen Elizabeth inspecting machinery at the jute works.

The royal couple went down to speak to the workers including 58-year-old Margaret Cooper whose family had strong connections to Camperdown Works.

The royal couple moved on to Dundee Royal Infirmary afterwards to open the new radio diagnostic department with a pair of embossed silver scissors.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip inspecting new equipment at DRI.

Over 7,000 people waited in Dudhope Park to see the visitors and from Macalpine Road to Mains Loan – two miles – there was an unbroken line of schoolchildren with flags and cheers as the royal party passed.

Shortly before 12.45pm the royal couple arrived to cheers from the crowd to have lunch in the City Chambers.

The couple left afterwards along Riverside Drive before a final visit to Queen’s College which would go on to become the University of Dundee.

The Queen and Prince Philip were walking to their car when the students laid down their gowns on the wet road between the door of the college and the car.

The Queen steps over a student’s gown during her visit to Queen’s College.

The Queen continued to show an interest in Dundee’s industry when she returned to the city in 1969, taking in Douglasfield Works and the NCR Gourdie factory.

In 1977, celebrating 25 years of service, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Dundee and Perth as part of her silver jubilee engagements.

The Queen was all smiles at Camperdown Park in 1977.

She put a smile on people’s faces during what was a massively troubled year in 1977 with sky-high inflation, strikes, IRA bombings and social unrest.

The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at Camperdown Park at 2.45pm to watch a display of youth activities following a morning visit to Perth.

Over 1,000 people turned out to catch a glimpse and excitement got the better of some of the crowd who trampled down rope barriers to get closer to them.

the Queen worked the crowd into a frenzy during her special celebratory visit to Camperdown Park.

The Queen and Duke’s arrival was greeted by loud cheers and flag-waving before she moved across the lawn at Camperdown Park to plant a beech tree.

A visit to Dundee’s Employment Rehabilitation Centre in Staffa Place followed, where they left to loud cheers from hundreds of people who were lining the departure route.

They travelled back to the City Square but not before Prince Philip stopped at the Windmill Bar in Hilltown to acknowledge the cheers of the regulars!

Several thousand people were already in the City Square to welcome the royal couple and every available vantage point had been occupied for several hours.

The proceedings were running 20 minutes behind schedule but they still found time to conduct a walk-about and chat to the delighted masses in the throng.

The Queen was all smiles at the Caird Hall.

Then they took their seats in the Caird Hall to watch a performance from pupils from the Tayside Senior Choir and Tayside Schools Symphony Orchestra.

The City Square was packed with thousands of well-wishers.

Dinner in the City Chambers followed where the royal couple enjoyed themselves so much that they didn’t leave until 11.20pm – an hour longer than scheduled!

As they walked along the red carpet out of the chambers, the 115 invited guests gave a rousing version of the song: “Will Ye No’ Come Back Again?”

“I have enjoyed my visit to Dundee tremendously,” she said.

Prince Philip speaks to well-wishers at City Square in 1977.

In 1987 the Queen received an enthusiastic welcome in Dundee.

During her visit she opened WL Gore, went on board the Discovery and greeted the crowds who came out to meet her in City Square.

The 1990s saw the Queen make two trips to the City of Discovery, the first in 1991 to visit Expo 800 and the second to open the University of Abertay in 1998.

The Queen and Prince Philip delighted the masses when Slessor Gardens opened in 2016.

In 2007, the Queen wore a striking red coat and hat when accompanied by Prince Philip during the official re-opening of Baxter Park after its £5 million refurbishment.

She returned in 2016 and officially opened Slessor Gardens, visited Dundee University’s £10m Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science, and the Michelin tyre factory’s training school and workshop.

A wave at Slessor Gardens in 2016.

Dedicated, stoical, composed, pragmatic, private and with an unshakeable Christian faith, she was one of the most famous figures on the planet.

The late Queen thoroughly enjoyed her visits to Tayside over the decades and she was always greeted by large crowds wherever she went in the region.

In life, as in death.

Thousands turned out on Sunday for the Queen’s final journey through Dundee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Devastating Hilltown market blaze that saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three…
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Fife archaeology: Hopes that latest dig will 'sharpen dates' for East Lomond hill fort
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our…
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved…
0
The fire at Braeview Academy
In pictures: The night Braeview Academy went up in flames
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Ian Campbell: Hall of fame honour for late Dunfermline wrestler who stole show on…
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Michael Colliery pit disaster: 55 years on from the darkest day in Fife’s mining…
0

More from The Courier

The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes
4
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen
0
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
The Queen proved to be extremely popular at Camperdown Works in 1955.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School.
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0