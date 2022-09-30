Jocky Wilson said… Fife darts great became even bigger hit thanks to Top of the Pops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Jocky Wilson said… Fife darts great became even bigger hit thanks to Top of the Pops

Jocky Wilson's place in the national consciousness was confirmed when his picture famously featured on Top of the Pops 40 years ago.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
September 30 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.

Jocky Wilson’s place in the national consciousness was confirmed when his picture famously featured on Top of the Pops 40 years ago.

The pot-bellied Fifer was elevated to household-name status when he won the world darts title at the Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent back in January 1982.

The crowd at Jollees Cabaret Club watched in awe as Jocky’s rough-and-ready talent defeated Englishman John Lowe to win the first of what would be two world titles.

“They’ll be singing, they’ll be Highland flinging, all over Scotland for this lad,” legendary darts commentator Sid Waddell proclaimed.

Jocky was the people’s champion

The wee man from Kirkcaldy with very few teeth and a passion for lager will forever be remembered as one of Scotland’s most unlikely sporting successes.

Jocky was different in many ways during an era when his sport was attracting regular terrestrial TV audiences in excess of eight million.

Up on the oche, he twitched, jerked and almost launched himself at the board.

Jocky Wilson was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s.
Jocky Wilson was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s.

Later that year Dexys Midnight Runners released a cover of Van Morrison’s song Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile).

Jackie Wilson was a dynamic soul performer during the 1950s and 1960s.

A picture of Jocky, not Jackie Wilson appeared behind them on Top of the Pops when they were introduced by David ‘Kid’ Jensen on September 30 1982.

The next morning Radio 1 Breakfast host Mike Read said: “Honestly, Top of the Pops!

“How could they mix up a great soul singer with a Scottish darts player?”

People would rather believe it was a mistake than think we might be having a laugh.”

Billy Adams of Dexys Midnight Runners

It was no mistake – they knew he would make people smile.

The decision to use a random image of the rotund Fifer during a song that’s nothing to do with Jocky Wilson, or indeed darts, was a hilarious masterstroke.

This “in-joke” was lost on virtually everyone who watched the show.

As guitarist Billy Adams later observed: “We were perceived as such a serious band few people expected us to have a sense of humour.

“People would rather believe it was a mistake than think we might be having a laugh.”

Lead singer Kevin Rowland broke it down further.

“As Billy Adams said, as if not one of the 11 of us onstage wouldn’t notice a 20-foot picture of a fat Scottish darts player? We asked for it!

“It was our nickname for the song in rehearsals.

“And I’d just got so bored with all the promotion I asked the TOTP producer for it, to amuse myself, because I thought it’d be funny.”

Jocky’s era was a golden one for darts with the likes of Eric Bristow, John Lowe, Leighton Rees and Bobby George also around.

Dexys Midnight Runners were one of the biggest bands of the 1980s.
Dexys Midnight Runners were one of the biggest bands of the 1980s.

His stout but diminutive build, crooked grin and ability to out-drink all-comers while consistently winning the big titles made him riveting viewing.

After defeat in the 1984 world darts semi-final he fell off the stage.

“Vodka has been Jocky’s downfall,” said Jocky’s manager, Mel Coombes.

“He’s been with me for a year now.

“I’ve taught him to eat, ‘cos he never used to bother.”

Other Jocky anecdotes include the time he kicked Bristow’s leg before they were due to play, forcing his pal to shake hands on stage with a bleeding shin.

Darts probably enjoyed its peak in 1989, when there were 11 televised tournaments.

That was the year Jocky secured his second world title, this time beating his greatest rival, Bristow, 6-4 in a classic final.

In the early 1990s, Jocky became one of the founder members of the breakaway professional darts championship, which over the next decade helped the sport shed its working-class image and attract a new generation of fans.

Jocky walked away from darts in 1995

After the game split, Jocky’s star began to wane and he was never able to recapture the form of the 1980s.

He only participated in two PDC World Championships and failed to win a single match in either.

He never formally announced his retirement from darts but simply departed from the sport after the 1995 World Matchplay and returned home to Kirkcaldy.

Jocky’s regular alcohol intake during his heyday at the oche – lager chased by “seven or eight vodkas to keep my nerves so that I can play my best” – had taken its grip.

He was declared bankrupt in 1998 and then survived on a disability allowance.

He died on March 24 2012, at his home.

The Dexys incident featured prominently in his obituaries.

Top of the Pops is now off air.

Jocky Wilson, like Jackie Wilson, is no longer with us, but the Fifer’s TOTP appearance guaranteed his place alongside the American singer in music folklore.

Jocky Wilson was the two-time world champion who put a smile on so many people's faces in the 1980s.
Jocky Wilson was the two-time world champion who put a smile on so many people’s faces in the 1980s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

The second hole at Carnoustie which is among the treasure trove of images in Donald Ford's book.
Links golf book fitting last hurrah for Hearts legend and Carnoustie photographer Donald Ford
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Lochee's Highgate Centre checked out for the final time in 2012
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer
Ken Pringle remembers when Nazis bombed Birkhill in Angus.
'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie: Go back to Groucho's thanks to our archive interview with late…
Moving the RRS Discovery from Victoria Dock to Discovery Quay under the Tay Road Bridge.
Pictures show historic moment RRS Discovery made her final journey across Dundee 30 years…
From left to right is Douglas Macintyre, Neil Cooper and Grant McPhee who've written Hungry Beat
Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book…
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
'Witch trial victims should never be forgotten', says Pitlochry theatre Maggie Wall actress Blythe…

Most Read

1
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Jocky Wilson appeared (sort of) on the chart show Top of the Pops back in September 1982.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks