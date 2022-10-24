When Dundee’s Camperdown Works clock tower went up in flames in 1987

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

When Dundee’s Camperdown Works clock tower went up in flames in 1987

By Kate Brown
October 24 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 24 2022, 8.04am
The clock tower was set alight in the 1980s.
The clock tower was set alight in the 1980s.

Time stood still when the famous clock tower at Camperdown Works was devastated by fire in 1987.

An intense blaze damaged the High Mill including the ornate 100-foot tower and fears were that the centrepiece of the once-grand jute works would be razed to the ground.

Word of what was happening spread around Lochee almost as quickly as the inferno which took hold at the A-listed building on September 7 1987.

Timbers reportedly “the size of train carriages” rained down from the crumbling structure as firefighters fought desperately to bring the blaze under control.

Once the flames died away the question was whether the clock tower could be saved?

Its future was hanging in the balance 35 years ago in October 1987.

So what happened?

The Camperdown Clock Tower

At its height, the jute industry employed over 40% of the able workforce in Dundee.

Camperdown Works was the largest in Europe, boasting 820 power looms, 150 hand looms and more than 5,000 workers.

The clock tower and high clock was built in the 1860s and stood alongside the 282-foot Cox’s Stack which became a landmark for Dundee’s Irish quarter.

The works closed in 1981 when markets slumped to an all-time low and over the next few years the buildings were abandoned and fell into a decayed state.

Workers leaving Camperdown Works in 1950
Workers leaving Camperdown Works in 1950. Image: DC Thomson.

On the night of September 7 1987, the elaborately-decorated clock tower was transformed into a massive pillar of fire which was visible for miles around the city.

The flames spread quickly through the High Mill and soon reached the cast-iron and copper roof of the derelict building.

At around 9.30pm emergency services from across the city were called to tackle the blaze and they were faced with difficulties from the outset.

People from Lochee turned out in their hundreds to watch the drama unfold.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire, which could be seen across the city.
The fire could be seen across the city. Image: DC Thomson. September 7 1987.

Access to the tower was only available via a small ramp, or through a narrow alleyway.

Most of the ground was obstructed by the time the emergency services arrived, covered in piles of fallen rubble.

Additionally, the lack of an internal staircase meant that firefighters were unable to fight the fire from within.

The blaze itself was the most difficult obstacle, however, and was so intense that by 10pm the firefighters had to change tactics.

The blaze was almost unbearable. Image: DC Thomson. 7 September 1987.

Fire chiefs removed their ladders from against the tower as the heat from the blaze became too harsh to bear.

Instead, they chose to fight the blaze from the ground up, using ground monitors to keep a steady flow of water on the outbreak.

Dodging timbers the size of train carriages and showers of orange and golden sparks, fears that the Hugh Mill roof would collapse onto them saw the firefighters divert their attentions for a second time.

Turning to the buildings adjacent to the tower, the roofs were doused in thousands of gallons of water in an attempt to prevent further spread of the fire.

Inside the derelict works.
Inside the derelict works. Image: DC Thomson. 1990.

Deputy fire-master Sam Marshall said at the time: “We had to use our discretion in this situation.

“There were no lives at risk in this situation.

“There was therefore no point in risking the lives of our own men just for the building’s sake.”

The fire destroyed parts of the main factory building too
The fire destroyed parts of the main factory building too. Image: DC Thomson. May 1990.

However, at 11pm the firefighters used a turntable ladder to douse the flames as the fire started to move through the main factory building.

This was the turning of the tide.

The spread of the fire was finally prevented from escalating further and started to fade.

By 11.30pm, the blaze had been extinguished, but thick billows of black smoke continued to emerge from the windows of the tower as a reminder of the ferocity of the flames.

Camperdown Works fire a ‘tragedy’

Lochee councillor Charles Farquhar described the event as a “tragedy”.

At the time, he said: “It is devastating to see the place reduced to nothing more than a bomb site.”

Mr Kevin Donnelly, the SNP secretary for Dundee West, added: “It is a monumental destruction of local heritage.”

Investigations begin

Investigations into the fire’s cause began immediately.

Police believed vandals were responsible for the blaze, which had caused the iconic tower to be earmarked for demolition such was the extent of the damage.

Further investigations discovered that the fire was started in the third level of the building, and that all combustible materials had been destroyed, leaving the structure vulnerable to high winds.

A stone lintel was badly cracked, and one of the eight cast iron columns that supported the top octagonal tower was also badly damaged.

Two further cast iron bars were missing.

Items from the clock tower had gone missing in the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.

The council’s chief engineer, James Hutcheon, declared the clock tower was unsafe from the third-storey upwards.

The owners of the building would now be responsible for securing the property and the entire site.

Councillor Tom McDonald was concerned about what the blaze would mean for the site’s upcoming plans.

The ironically named Flame Lodge Ltd had purchased the site earlier in the year with the intention of turning it into a housing development.

At the time, Mr McDonald said: “The plans for the area were to be predominately housing, with the clock tower acting as one of the main features.

“It’s a sad day for Lochee with one of our major landmarks lost.”

The clock tower was left a shell of its former self.
The clock tower was left a shell of its former self. Image: DC Thomson. May 1990.

Despite the damage done, it was hoped by the council that the most outstanding feature of the tower could still be saved.

The roof of the clock tower had remained intact owing to its strong structure.

Mr Hutcheon began new examinations on the site to see if the tower could be saved in December 1987.

His review ended with placing an order to the district building control committee to make the tower safe.

The order was granted.

Repairs would be made to the clock tower, and offers were invited from contractors for remedial work.

The Camperdown Redevelopment Project

After the tower was secured, work began on the Camperdown housing development in 1991.

The houses would be developed by Servite Housing Association for elderly and disabled people.

With funding support from Scottish Homes, a total of 83 flats were built at the site.

The housing development was part of the greater Camperdown Works regeneration programme, which included the building and development of the Stack Leisure Park.

Both the clock tower and the Stack still stand today
Both the clock tower and the Stack still stand today. Image: DC Thomson. 1953.

Alongside Cox’s Stack, the clock tower remains at the Stack Leisure Park today, although its clock mechanism and the bell are now missing.

They stand as survivors of the original jute works and the city’s history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Dundee 1952 League Cup heroes.
Dundee's back-to-back League Cup win in 1952 brought city centre to a standstill
2
Mill O' Mains opened 50 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.
School dinners, outdoor lessons and playing on 'The Coaley': 50 years of Mill O'…
Rare vintage posters of Forth Bridge included in sale. Image: Lyon & Turnbull
Gallery: Vintage railway posters of Fife coast included in prestigious online auction
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds' Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band's new album looks…
May Sumbwanyambe. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
Play about 18th century Perthshire slave Joseph Knight is 'antidote to editorialised version of…
Sandy Winterbottom on her voyage to South Georgia: Image: Sandy Winterbottom
'I radicalised myself': Muckhart author's voyage to the Antarctic uncovers tragedies of past and…
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
Railway sabotage would have been one of the main tactics used by the resistance to German occupation if the Nazis arrived. Image: AP/Shutterstock.
Kirriemuir secret elite 'Dad's Army' was trained to sabotage Tayside's railway lines and stop…
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee games history Picture shows; Games/MJ and Brian/MK and Kayleigh. Dundee. Supplied by BBC Alba Date; Unknown
New TV show shines light on Dundee gaming explosion and how Grand Theft Auto…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
The clock tower was set alight in the 1980s.
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented