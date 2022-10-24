Gallery: Vintage railway posters of Fife coast included in prestigious online auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Gallery: Vintage railway posters of Fife coast included in prestigious online auction

By Michael Alexander
October 24 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 24 2022, 10.03am
Rare vintage posters of Forth Bridge included in sale. Image: Lyon & Turnbull
Rare vintage posters of Forth Bridge included in sale. Image: Lyon & Turnbull

A selection of iconic vintage railway posters featuring tourist destinations across Scotland – including the Fife coast – are expected to raise thousands of pounds in an online auction.

The sale will be carried out live by fine art and design auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull on Thursday October 27, in partnership with poster specialists Tomkinson Churcher.

The rare lithographic posters from the heyday of travelling by train were produced to encourage people to take a train to tourist hotspots such as the Fife coast, Bute, Royal Deeside and the Trossachs.

1950 poster of the Fife Coast by Frank Henry Mason. Image: Lyon & Turnbull

Commissioned artists

The colourful images were commissioned from a range of artists between 1934 and 1950.

A striking Art Deco-style poster of the Forth Bridge, which forms the centrepiece of the sale of Scottish scenes, is expected to fetch between £6,000 and £8,000.

It was designed in 1928 by Henry George Gawthorn (1879-1941), who worked as a commercial artist for LNER and also as a fine artist.

Gawthorn regularly exhibited his paintings at the Royal Academy in London.

Rare vintage posters of Forth Bridge included in sale. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.

His bold depiction of the Forth Bridge marks an important milestone in bridge design and construction when railways came to dominate long-distance travel.

Warm nostalgia

Sophie Churcher from Tomkinson Churcher, specialist consultants to Lyon & Turnbull, said: “The posters being offered for auction evoke a warm nostalgia and represent a time when travelling by train was considered a real adventure.

“They are much sought after as a result and we expect them to be popular with collectors eager to own a piece of transport history.

“With a starting price of £400 for some of them, it will be interesting to see what they fetch.”

1949 poster of The Scots Guard marching on Princes Street in Edinburgh by Lance Cattermole. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.

The posters being auctioned include: c.1950 poster of the Fife Coast by Frank Henry Mason; c. 1950 poster of Loch Katrine and Ben Venue by Jack Merriott; c. 1955 poster of the Royal Deeside (Balmoral Castle) by Kenneth Steel; c. 1950 poster depicting Rothesay on the Isle of Bute by Frank Henry Mason; c.1949 poster of The Scots Guard marching on Princes Street in Edinburgh by Lance Cattermole and a poster dated 1934 of the centre of Edinburgh by Henry Rushbury.

Prestigious firm to hold railway posters auction

Operating since 1826, Lyon & Turnbull is one of the UK’s premier fine art and antiques auctioneers.

The company’s galleries in London and Glasgow complement the historic Georgian headquarters and main saleroom in Edinburgh.

1955 poster of the Royal Deeside (Balmoral Castle) by Kenneth Steel. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.
1950 poster of Loch Katrine and Ben Venue by Jack Merriott. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.
A 1950 poster depicting Rothesay on the Isle of Bute by Frank Henry Mason. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.
A poster dated 1934 of the centre of Edinburgh by Henry Rushbury. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.
Rare vintage posters of Forth Bridge will be included in the sale. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.
A 1950 poster of the Fife Coast by Frank Henry Mason. Image: Lyon & Turnbull.

