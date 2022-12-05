In pictures: 70 years of Dundee’s Christmas lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: 70 years of Dundee’s Christmas lights

By Kate Brown
December 5 2022, 6.00am
The Christmas tree has had pride of place in the city square since the 50s. 7 December 1984. Image: DC Thomson.
The Christmas tree has had pride of place in the city square since the 50s. 7 December 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II had just ascended to the throne and tea rationing had come to an end in post-war Britain – and Dundee was to get its first-ever Christmas tree.

The public tree in the City Square sprung up at a time when it was still something of a novelty to see a Christmas tree in domestic settings in homes across the country.

America had already set the tone, with a public tree behind the White House dazzling the home of American politics since 1923.

Dundee’s was a far less presidential affair.

So how did the city get its first tree?

Dundee’s first Christmas tree

Dundee Rotary Club wrote to Dundee Corporation in June 1952.

There were no major objections to that first request for a public Christmas tree and Dundonians were now looking forward to some tasteful decorations.

But why stop there?

December 1952. Image: DC Thomson.

The Rotary Club added an addendum to their original request – they also wanted to play records in the City Square to entertain the crowds.

The council approved the motion and a few short months later, Dundee’s first-ever public tree was erected in the the city square.

Dundee’s Christmas lights switch-on was born.

Highland Dancers performing on a stage in front of the Christmas Tree. 25 December 1952. Image: DC Thomson.

The tree, at 42ft tall, was 12ft taller than the council had agreed to.

The City’s Fathers however felt that it was worth the inconvenience though, since it had come from the Duke of Atholl’s estate in Perthshire.

Three days before Christmas, the lights were switched on by the wife of the Dundee Rotary Club president, Mrs W K Mearns.

That day, 300 lights sparkled from the branches of the 32 year old tree, turning it into a festive beacon of joy and hope.

It was the start of 10 planned days of festive events.

The City Square with its favourite tree and Cafe Val D’Or in the background. 22 December 1954. Image: DC Thomson.

Assistant Archivist at Dundee City Archives, Sarah Aitken, researched the first switch-on in a post for the Dundee City Archives online blog.

She said: “There was entertainment put on at the tree on each of the 10 days to raise money for local charities.

“Most days had sessions between 2pm and 4pm, and at night between 7pm and 9pm.

“They included performances from local choirs, carol singing, pipe bands, brass bands, accordion bands and Scottish country dancing.

“The Salvation Army, Boys Brigade, and local schools all took part in the 10 day long event.”

Supplied by BNA.

Dundonians gathered in their hundreds on Christmas Eve to sing their favourite carols at the foot of the tree.

However, some difficult weather the following morning nearly dampened the Christmas spirit.

Sarah continued: “On Christmas Day, the Highland dancers had to be halted at 8pm because of persistent drizzle.

“It was not safe for them to continue on the slippery stage.

“After 15 minutes it eased off, and after a tarpaulin was put over the stage so that the dancers could resume their routine.

“To make up for the lost time, they were given five extra minutes at the end of their slot.”

Supplied by BNA.

The street was blocked off on Hogmanay, in anticipation of the large crowds that were expected to return to bring in the New Year.

Some 10,000 people filled the square on December 31 and were still there in good cheer when the High Street bells chimed at midnight.

The following year, the event was organised by the council.

Since then, the local authority has continued to bring festive cheer to the Dundee masses with a series of joyous celebrations and switch-on events.

So let’s look back at some of those highlights.

Goodwill to all

December 21 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

The switch-on in 1961 was the perfect backdrop for couples who were enjoying the spirit of the season.

An evening stroll through the City Square revealed that the tree hadn’t changed all that much since it was first switched on almost a decade earlier.

While this one may not have come from the duke’s estate, it was just as grand and made a fine centrepiece in the heart of the city.

Decked out in fairy lights

1979. Image: DC Thomson.

By the 1970s, it wasn’t just the tree that was decorated in flashes of gold and white.

Dundee’s lights were a city-wide affair and even the buses were taking part!

Here’s a particularly dazzling double-decker making its way to Albert Square in 1979.

Merry Murraygate

December 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Here we find the lights guiding Dundonians through the city in 1987.

The Murraygate was bustling as people came from the traditional switch-on to finish their Christmas shopping.

Do you spot anyone you know in the crowd?

City Carols

1996. Image: DC Thomson.

This group of carollers were joined by a band in the City Square in 1996.

It was a local prelude to the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s first show in the city.

The group brought a touch of Christmas sparkle to Dundee and filled the city with sounds of some of the world’s favourite Christmas songs, including Rimsky-Korsakov’s Christmas Eve Suite and Walton’s All This Time.

Celebrations in the City Square

December 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s celebrations in 1990 took their inspiration from that very first bout of festive events in 1952.

Following on from the switch-on just before Christmas, the city came together again a week later to bring in the New Year under its twinkling lights.

Crowds flocked in their thousands to celebrate Hogmanay in the City Square.

Bigger celebrations for the new millennia

Image: DC Thomson.

Similar crowds returned for the display in the early 2000s.

Even in a new millennia, the enthusiasm for the event hadn’t dimmed.

In fact, it had grown, with stalls, face-painting, and performers making it a vital event on every Dundonian’s calendar.

Festive face-paint

2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Young Keigan Reilly attended the switch-on with his family to try out the face painting for himself.

He was joined by youngsters across the city who were all keen to be as festively decorated as their surroundings.

Clowns vs. elves

2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Bobby Leigh Paton was a perfect example who came to the event dress as one of Santa’s elves in 2006.

Here she is with one of the clowns from the Splash the Clown stall.

Santa at the switch-on

206. Image: DC Thomson.

To compete with Perth’s star-studded affair, Dundee had the man of the hour open their display in 2006.

Here’s Elle McLeod discussing her Christmas wish list with Santa after he turned on the city’s lights.

Elle was lucky enough to see that year’s parade from his sleigh after winning a colouring competition organised by the Tele and Dundee City Centre Action Group.

Sparkling hats

2007. Image: John Stevenson/DC Thomson.

Amanda McLaggan, Siobhan Scot and Rhiannan Manzie were inspired by the man of the house.

They came to the 2007 switch-on wearing matching glittering Santa hats.

New look for beloved tree

2008. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s public tree got a new look in the 2000s, with some festive red bows joining its iconic rows of fairy lights.

Otherwise unchanged, this is the tree that many will recognise.

Now sitting outside the City Churches, locals were disappointed when Dundee’s Christmas tree was moved from the City Square in 2019.

The City Council decided to move the tree as part of a wider revamp to its Christmas celebrations.

The traditional living tree was replaced by a Tree of Kindness, organised by charity Social Bite as a landmark for where food and a selection of gifts could be donated for people in need.

It can be seen outside the City Churches again this year and still remains in the city as a reminder of when the Rotary Club first brought festive cheer to Dundee all those years ago.

