What was Scotland’s greatest World Cup goal? Vote in our poll

Diego Maradona's run to glory against England in the 1986 quarter-final was voted the greatest goal ever scored at the World Cup.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
December 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 7 2022, 6.04am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Dundee FC and Dundee United FC Football Memories groups have been choosing their best Scotland goals. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The Dundee FC and Dundee United FC Football Memories groups have been choosing their best Scotland goals. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Diego Maradona’s run to glory against England in the 1986 quarter-final was voted the greatest goal ever scored at the World Cup.

Maradona’s moment of sorcery came four minutes after the infamous Hand of God with the latter effort earning him Fifa’s World Cup Goal of the Century award in 2002.

The debate still goes on though as to whether it was the best-ever.

That comes down to personal opinion.

The World Cup has witnessed some remarkable strikes over the years including some of the 25 goals scored by Scotland in 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1998.

So what was Scotland’s greatest-ever World Cup goal?

The Dundee FC and Dundee United FC Football Memories groups took up the task when they joined forces at Tannadice to rank the best from 1-10.

But did they get it right?

George Laidlaw, Tayside & Fife regional co-ordinator for Football Memories, takes us through the selection process including the goals which didn’t make the cut.

And there’s also the chance to have your say.

10 – Craig Burley

George said: “Scotland’s last World Cup finals goal was scored in France 98 in Bordeaux against Norway by Craig.

“Scotland expected to qualify with an ‘easy’ tie to follow against Morocco but disastrously lost 0-3 for a shameful exit from the World Cup stage.

“A key figure in Craig Brown’s teams, Burley featured in Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup squads.”

9 –  Stuart McCall

George said: “He played in all three of Scotland’s World Cup games in Italia 90 and scored his only international goal in a 2–1 victory over Sweden.

“McCall was chosen to represent England and Scotland at under-21 level in 1984, choosing to turn out for England.

“However he went on to gain 40 caps for Scotland.”

8 – Graeme Souness

George said: “Souness’ shot against the Soviet Union is the next on the list.

“The game is most remembered for the collision between Alan Hansen and Willie Miller which led to the Soviet Union’s second goal.

“Unfortunately Graeme’s goal was too little, too late.”

7 – John Wark

George said: “An unsung hero from unfashionable Ipswich, John scored two against New Zealand.

“Pick of the bunch was his 32nd minute header.

“John had a great strike rate as a midfielder with seven goals in 29 matches.”

6 – Kenny Dalglish

George said: “Kenny is Scotland’s record holder with 102 caps and 30 international goals. He scored against the Netherlands in 1978 and New Zealand in 1982 after a great run by Gordon Strachan.

“However the strike against Netherlands gets the vote for the quality of the opposition.”

5 – Joe Jordan

George said: “Joe holds the record of scoring at three World Cups, he played for Leeds United, Manchester United, and Milan, among others at club level, as well making 52 appearances and scoring 11 goals for Scotland.

“He hit two in the 1974 World Cup against Zaire and Yugoslavia, in the 1978 WC v Peru and in 1982 against the Soviet Union.

“Football Memories chose his strike in opposition to Zaire. They also discussed his ‘Hand of God’ qualifier against Wales but it was ruled out as inadmissible.”

4 – Peter Lorimer

Scotland’s Peter Lorimer taking the game to Brazil at the 1974 World Cup. Image: SNS.

George said: “Dundee’s Peter Lorimer bagged four goals in his 21 games for Scotland.

“His opener against Zaire in the 1974 tournament was chosen by the group.

“His strikes against Brazil in the same tournament were world class and unstoppable as he hit the bar from distance.”

3 – Gordon Strachan

George said: “A Dundee youth player, he earned 50 caps and scored five goals for Scotland, securing his place in the International Roll of Honour.

“Strachan played in two FIFA World Cup final tournaments, Spain 82 and Mexico 86, scoring in a 2-1 defeat to West Germany in June 1986.

“However, his goal against West Germany is best remembered, not for the strike but for the celebration when Strachan made to leap over the advertising holdings and then had second thoughts on the challenge to his 5ft 6in frame!”

2 – David Narey

George said: “Dundee-born and Dundee United legend Dave won 35 caps for Scotland, featuring at both the 1982 and 1986 tournaments.

“Narey’s most memorable international exploit is surely his tremendous strike against Brazil at the 1982 World Cup – made all the more memorable for BBC pundit Jimmy Hill referring to it as a toe-poke”.

1 – Archie Gemmill

George said: “In 1978 he scored two goals in that magnificent victory over the Netherlands in Argentina. Gemmill’s goal has been immortalised in Trainspotting and is played out continually at the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden.

“He played for Scotland between 1971 and 1981 earning 43 caps and scoring eight goals including perhaps the most famous Scotland goal ever, against Holland in the 1978 World Cup. His strike in that match has rightly been recorded as one of the greatest in World Cup history.”

The goal that never was?

George said: “We could not complete our day without looking back at Billy Bremner’s try against Brazil in 1974.

“What if Billy Bremner scored for Scotland against Brazil in the 1974 World Cup?

“A corner from Peter Lorimer, headed on by Joe Jordan to be narrowly missed by Bremner at the far post. The first of many heroic failures by Scotland who became the first side to exit undefeated from a World Cup.”

Talking points for the group?

Only two Celtic and two Rangers players have scored at World Cup finals; Bobby Collins and Craig Burley for Celtic and Sammy Baird and Maurice Johnston for Rangers.

Scotland’s World Cup record is 25 goals for and 33 against with Joe Jordan the top goalscorer with four goals and 1982 the team’s highest-scoring tournament.

What about the goals that didn’t make it?

George Laidlaw and the gang during the debate at Tannadice Park. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

George said: “We couldn’t find any recordings of the 1958 goals.

“This was a disappointment as we would have liked to see the first World Cup goal scored by Jimmy Murray of Hearts.

“Dundonian Jack Mudie scored Scotland’s second-ever goal in 1958.

“John Robertson’s great free-kick and Steve Archibald’s header from a Gordon Strachan corner scored against New Zealand in 1982 could have easily made the list.

“Mo Johnston’s 1990 penalty and John Collins penalty against Brazil were both well taken but didn’t make our list.

“Nor did Tom Boyd’s own goal against Brazil which he could hardly avoid snatching defeat from the jaws of a draw!”

Some members of the group look ready to recreate some of the goals. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Was Archie Gemmill a worthy winner?

George said: “The guys were able to view all the goals on YouTube.

“There was unanimous agreement for the top five and we could have swapped any of them around after that.

“We did notice that three out of the top four had a Dundee connection and we felt they were all there on merit.

“There was no bias and Archie Gemmill was the clear winner.”

Scotland of course haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 1998 but the Football Memories groups were hopeful there will be more to cheer in future!

Vote for your favourite

George and the gang have picked some sumptuous strikes in their top 10.

But now it’s time for your top choice.

Vote for your favourite Scotland World Cup goal in our poll below.

 

