‘Top drawer’ or ‘vanity project’? Dundee cycle route plans divide opinion

Dundee council has drawn up ambitious plans to make the city more cycling friendly, but not everyone is impressed.

Proposing to scrap car parking spaces in favour of dedicated cycle lanes was always going to be controversial.

While some of our readers think the plans are “top drawer” others raise questions about investment in cycling infrastructure.

‘Great suggestions’ welcomed

We outlined Dundee City Council’s plans for six new cycling corridors in a series of maps.

Commenting, one reader said they would welcome a link to the railway station, included as part of the plans for Perth Road.

“Really great suggestions for routes, especially those from the train station.”

They added that the bike storage hub at the station was a “great” but “underused” resource.

Another reader who backed the plans said encouraging active travel was needed to tackle the “climate catastrophe” facing planet Earth.

“Cycle lanes are needed to reduce the sharing of pavements and tracks with pedestrians making it safer for all.

“Car emissions are destructive to the climate, but just as bad, they pollute the air we breathe causing illness and early death – including in children.”

One delighted reader said: “these routes look top drawer” and said they would be out cycling on them every day.

What about ‘road tax’?

A couple of readers suggested cyclists should pay a form of ‘road tax’.

“Where does Dundee council get the funding for cycle routes,” asked one reader.

“They say they have to cut funding in other areas but have funding for this. Cyclists should pay a form of road tax and this could pay for cycle routes and not take funding from care.”

Of course, road tax doesn’t currently exist.

Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill started the process of abolishing it in 1926, which finally happened in 1937.

Motorists pay Vehicle Excise Duty, which goes into the UK Government’s central coffers for all public spending, not just roads.

Drivers of electric vehicles are currently exempt from paying VED. But that is set to change in April 2025.

Cyclists do ‘ridiculous speeds’

Where cyclists and pedestrians share paths, there is always potential for conflict.

“In my limited experience as a pedestrian on these pathways cyclists race along at quite ridiculous speeds expecting everyone to get out of their way,” commented a reader.

They slammed the scheme as “more needless planning and expenditure on vanity projects”.

“About time cyclists paid a form of road tax and insurance.

“We are not talking about old fashioned bicycles here but heavy duty EV’s in a lot of cases.

“Far better things for money to be spent on in these hard times.”