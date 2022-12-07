‘Top drawer’ or ‘vanity project’? Dundee cycle route plans divide opinion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

‘Top drawer’ or ‘vanity project’? Dundee cycle route plans divide opinion

By Aileen Robertson
December 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 7 2022, 6.04am
Lochee Road in Dundee, where there are plans for a cycle route.
Dundee's congested Lochee Road, where there are plans for a segregated cycle route. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Dundee council has drawn up ambitious plans to make the city more cycling friendly, but not everyone is impressed.

Proposing to scrap car parking spaces in favour of dedicated cycle lanes was always going to be controversial.

While some of our readers think the plans are “top drawer” others raise questions about investment in cycling infrastructure.

‘Great suggestions’ welcomed

We outlined Dundee City Council’s plans for six new cycling corridors in a series of maps.

Proposals for cycle paths along the Perth Road. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Commenting, one reader said they would welcome a link to the railway station, included as part of the plans for Perth Road.

“Really great suggestions for routes, especially those from the train station.”

They added that the bike storage hub at the station was a “great” but “underused” resource.

Another reader who backed the plans said encouraging active travel was needed to tackle the “climate catastrophe” facing planet Earth.

“Cycle lanes are needed to reduce the sharing of pavements and tracks with pedestrians making it safer for all.

“Car emissions are destructive to the climate, but just as bad, they pollute the air we breathe causing illness and early death – including in children.”

One delighted reader said: “these routes look top drawer” and said they would be out cycling on them every day.

What about ‘road tax’?

A couple of readers suggested cyclists should pay a form of ‘road tax’.

“Where does Dundee council get the funding for cycle routes,” asked one reader.

“They say they have to cut funding in other areas but have funding for this. Cyclists should pay a form of road tax and this could pay for cycle routes and not take funding from care.”

The proposals for Coupar Angus Road/Lochee. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Of course, road tax doesn’t currently exist.

Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill started the process of abolishing it in 1926, which finally happened in 1937.

Motorists pay Vehicle Excise Duty, which goes into the UK Government’s central coffers for all public spending, not just roads.

Drivers of electric vehicles are currently exempt from paying VED. But that is set to change in April 2025.

Cyclists do ‘ridiculous speeds’

Where cyclists and pedestrians share paths, there is always potential for conflict.

“In my limited experience as a pedestrian on these pathways cyclists race along at quite ridiculous speeds expecting everyone to get out of their way,” commented a reader.

They slammed the scheme as “more needless planning and expenditure on vanity projects”.

“About time cyclists paid a form of road tax and insurance.

“We are not talking about old fashioned bicycles here but heavy duty EV’s in a lot of cases.

“Far better things for money to be spent on in these hard times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots revealed
Fife parking ticket hotspot
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape
16
Nick Chalmers is one of the many residents opposed to Fife Council's plans for South Street in St Andrews.
'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision
2
Artist's impression of South Street.
First look at plans to transform busy St Andrews street in bid to promote…
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains…
Chris van der Kuyl.
Dundee Minecraft entrepreneur 'stunned' by rail electrification plan
5
Florence Barclay, who encountered problems travelling to hospital on the Stagecoach X7 bus.
Stagecoach X7 strikes again as Brechin pensioner with angina pains forced to walk to…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented