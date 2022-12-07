12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: A ‘Winter Chill Spa Break’ at The Gailes Hotel & Spa, near Irvine, Ayrshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When the weather outside is misty, murky and grey, there’s nothing better than a little escapism – and that’s exactly what prize seven of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway oozes.

Take some time out, away from the hustle and bustle to recharge and relax at The Gailes in Ayrshire with an indulgent spa break.

Relax with a luxurious treatment at Si! Spa then after thoroughly unwinding, retreat to Coast Restaurant & Bar for a two-course dinner followed by an overnight stay with full Scottish breakfast the following morning.

What’s the prize?

The package includes:

Overnight bed and breakfast

1hr Thermal Suite, including outdoor spa area, prior to treatment

Choose one of the following 55mins treatments: Inner Beauty Facial or Deep Cleansing Back Treatment

Hot drink and cookie in spa lounge

Two-course meal in Coast Restaurant & Bar

Located just 40 minutes from Glasgow, The Gailes Hotel & Spa, near Irvine, has gained its reputation as Ayrshire’s award-winning luxury spa and wellness destination, offering a collection of over 50 personalised treatments, day spa packages and overnight spa breaks.

Following an extensive £2million spa makeover, The Gailes Hotel & Spa offers a coastal retreat to relax in a thermal suite with vitality pool, sauna, and steam room, before taking a dip in the outdoor hydropool or getting cosy by the flickering flames of Si! Spa’s outdoor fire pit.

A choice of boutique therapies include back, neck and shoulder massage; luxurious foot treatment; luxurious hand treatment; therapeutic scalp ritual; and a brightening facial.

For more information on The Gailes Hotel & Spa visit www.gaileshotel.com/si-spa

To enter The Gailes giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable seven days a week from December 17, 2022 until February 28, 2023. It is not transferable and is based on two people sharing a standard room at The Gailes Hotel & Spa. Advance booking is required. No cash alternative available.

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms