Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

By Kate Brown
March 17 2023, 6.00am
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day has become a popular date in the calendar in Courier country.

People from all over the country hold events to raise money for those less fortunate.

As this year’s Red Nose Day takes place, we’ve opened our archives for a look back at how people in Tayside and Fife have stepped up to the challenge in past times.

In these pictures you can see people of all ages dressing up, taking part in capers and challenges, and, of course, wearing those iconic red noses for Comic Relief.

Wigs galore!

2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Lots of young people gathered at the Megabowl in Dundee in 2003 for their “Hairy Day Fundraiser”.

The bowling centre at the Stack Leisure Park raised money for Comic Relief by asking the kids to come in red wigs and provide a donation.

Face painting would be provided!

Saucy fun

Grocery manager Roselynn Smart in a bath of baked beans. Image: DC Thomson.
Grocery manager Roselynn Smart. Image: DC Thomson.

Sainsbury’s grocery manager Roselynn Smart got saucy for Comic Relief in 2005.

She sat in a bath of baked beans and cereal for two hours with donations from staff and shoppers going towards the £65 million that was raised that year.

Thankfully she managed to get a real bath afterwards to clean herself up.

Comic cakes

2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Rose Don baked several cakes for Comic Relief in 2005.

Based at Clark’s Bakery on Annfield Street in Dundee, we definitely think these look good enough to eat.

We love the nose too!

School spirit

Dundee High School pupils in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.
High School pupils in 2009. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s taken thousands of people over the years to come together and raise the significant amounts that Comic Relief has over the years.

Here are 1,000 of those people at Dundee High School in 2009.

The pupils gathered together in their playground wearing bright red t-shirts and formed a giant red nose to raise money for the charity.

Exercise-a-Thon in Angus

2009. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff and members at Curves Gym in Angus took part in an Exercise a Thon in aid of Comic Relief in 2009.

Young Caitlin Law was a vital help in ensuring everyone could complete their challenges.

She’s joined here by Jill Murray, Diane Heaney, her mother Sharon, Stacey McKinney, Trish Balbirnie and Shirley Teviotdale.

Keeping fit

2009. Image: Supplied.

Iona Young and Evie Brown of Longforgan raised more than £175 for Comic Relief in 2009.

The Menzieshill High pupils painted themselves red for Red Nose Day and completed a sponsored jog.

They ran for nearly 10 miles!

Simply the Best

2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Here are Elaine Collins and her Zumba class at Menzieshill Community Centre in 2011.

Elaine managed to persuade her husband Mike to dress up as Tina Turner as part of their Red Nose fundraiser that year!

Mike took part in the classes and together they were able to donate to the cause.

What a good sport!

Car wash

Pupils at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy. Image: DC Thomson.

Washing cars has always been a popular way to raise money.

Back in 2007 these pupils at Baldragon Academy in Dundee filled some buckets with soapy water and got to work while wearing red noses.

They certainly cleaned up and raised some worthwhile cash too.

Organising big events

2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Here are some pupils from Strathkinness Primary School in Angus in 2011.

The P6 and P7 youngsters were in charge of organising the school’s Red Nose Day events that year.

Hazel Irons, Angus Paton, Megan Wilson and Ben Caton were on the committee.

What a racquet

2011. Image: DC Thomson.

The West Fife and Dunfermline Area Sports Council Primary Schools Badminton Festival chose to support Comic Relief in 2011.

Pupils Connor Schlemmer (Crossford PS), Robyn Morgan (Pittencrieff PS) and Jason Morgan (St Leonards PS) wore red noses as they competed in the festival.

The event was held in Woodmill High School, Dunfermline, and it looks like fun was had by all.

Riding out in Perth

2011. Image: DC Thomson.

In Perth, around 70 pupils, teachers and parents cycled to Inch View Primary School for Red Nose Day in 2011.

They all dressed in red and wrapped up warmly to fight off the spring chill!

Some even had their faces painted for the event.

2011. Image: DC Thomson.

Even the Fair Maid wore a nose that year!

Comic books for Comic Relief

From left: Connor McArtney, Adam Gillon, Lucas McWalter, Grace Harris and Blake McMurray. 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

Buttons and Bows Nursery dressed as their favourite superheroes for Comic Relief in 2013.

The nursery on Raglan Street in Dundee had lots of fun designing their costumes for the big day.

Look at those grins!

Arts and crafts

2015. Image: DC Thomson.

Twins Deri and Karli Wilkie from P2 at Langlands Primary School in Forfar made their faces funny for money on Red Nose Day in 2015.

They were joined by most other pupils and staff at the school.

Apart from selling hundreds of red noses, members of the pupil council also helped make lots of badges for them to sell.

Deri is wearing one of their creations here.

Red Nose Day 2023 is sure to be just as memorable.

There’s still time to get involved and raise money – whether it’s with a charity head shave, a cake sale or by jumping into a bath of baked beans!

When Dundee bus adverts brought moving pictures to city's streets
