13 Oscar-winning stars who visited Dundee, Perthshire and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

13 Oscar-winning stars who visited Dundee, Perthshire and Fife

Several movie idols, who won the biggest prizes of all at the Academy Awards, have enjoyed trips to Tayside and Fife.

Nicole Kidman is joined by husband Keith Urban in St Monans.
Nicole Kidman was joined by husband Keith Urban in St Monans. Image: DC Thomson.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan & Marc Deanie

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was among the A-listers in Perthshire for this week’s Dior fashion show.

Jennifer – who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook – attended Drummond Castle near Crieff for the Dior Cruise 2025 event.

The 33-year-old is the latest Oscar-winning star to grace Tayside and Fife.

Graeme Strachan and Marc Deanie look back at some famous visits, from Tinseltown royalty at the football to the screen legend who held a prestigious role in the City of Discovery.

1 – Nicole Kidman

Oscar credentials: Best Actress for The Hours (2002)

Visited: Perth and Fife

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman at St Monans Church in Fife.
Oscar winner Nicole Kidman at St Monans Church in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

Nicole Kidman filmed scenes with Colin Firth for The Railway Man in 2012 on the platform when part of Perth station was transformed into Edinburgh Waverley.

Filming later moved to St Monans for an Auld Kirk wedding scene.

The Moulin Rouge actress had to cancel a table reserved at a fish restaurant in St Andrews because filming in the village ran over time.

2 – Elizabeth Taylor

Oscar credentials: Best Actress for Butterfield 8 (1960) and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolff (1966)

Visited: Highland Perthshire

Elizabeth Taylor and John Warner in 1979.
Elizabeth Taylor and John Warner in 1979. Image: Shutterstock.

Dame Elizabeth often came to Rannoch Lodge in Highland Perthshire to get away from the world of Hollywood and would arrive in style by chartered helicopter.

Rannoch Lodge was owned by the parents of her friend Liz Smith and she liked going to the local pub for lunch and visiting Fortingall Church.

In September 1979, she brought her then-husband, US Senator John Warner.

3 – Sir Ben Kingsley

Oscar credentials: Best Actor for Gandhi (1982)

Visited: Fife

Sir Ben Kingsley with workers at the Rosyth shipyard.
Sir Ben Kingsley with workers at the Rosyth shipyard. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Ben, famed for his iconic role as Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, paid a visit to Babcock’s dockyard in 2013 and surprised some of the workers building the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

He wanted to learn more about the Rosyth shipyard and took a great interest in the work being done while he was given a guided tour.

Heavy handling engineer Alex Keatings said: “The last person you expect to meet on a cold Monday morning in Rosyth is a Hollywood star.”

4 – John Wayne

Oscar credentials: Best Actor for True Grit (1969)

Visited: Perth

John Wayne.
John Wayne arrived in his Stetson during the glory years of Perth Bull Sales. Image: Shutterstock.

As well as being the King of Hollywood Westerns, Wayne was an avid cattle breeder with an operation in Arizona that covered 50,000 acres.

Wayne searched the world for bulls to export to his place in America and thrilled fans as he went about his business at the famous annual bull sales in Perth.

He stayed at the Waverley Hotel which was famed for its high teas and stood at the corner of York Place and Caledonian Road.

5 – Sir Sean Connery

Oscar credentials: Best Supporting Actor for The Untouchables (1987)

Visited: Perthshire and Fife

Oscar winner Sean Connery at Gleneagles in 1979.
Sean Connery at Gleneagles in 1979 which was a place he loved. Image: DC Thomson.

The BBC’s voice of golf Peter Alliss gave Bond legend Sir Sean some tips in Perthshire to look the part before a golf scene in Goldfinger in 1964.

Alliss also hosted 140 episodes of the BBC series Pro-Celebrity Golf and Sir Sean was among the celebrities who took part.

When they played at Gleneagles, he used to stay on because he loved the place.

It’s also thought the late movie icon’s ashes are scattered in St Andrews, described by his son Jason as one of his favourite places.

In 2021, a year after his father’s death, Jason said: “He used to go up there and play in various tournaments, and his friend Michael Medwin (actor and producer) and he used to play in the Jubilee Vase and all these things and he had great memories.”

6 – Grace Kelly

Oscar credentials: Best Actress for The Country Girl (1954)

Visited: Dundee

Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco at Tannadice in 1981.
Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco at Tannadice in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.
Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco at Tannadice for the match.

After making her name in Hollywood, Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco and retired from acting.

In September 1981 the couple flew in to Scotland to stay with friends in Meigle before travelling to watch Monaco’s Uefa Cup tie against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The visit was immortalised by Michael Marra in the song Hamish which he later recorded for United goalkeeper Hamish McAlpine’s testimonial.

Dial M For Murder actress Grace died a year later aged 52 following a car crash in Monaco which happened after she suffered a stroke at the wheel.

7 – Jared Leto

Oscar credentials: Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Visited: Kinross and Dundee

Oscar winner Jared Leto on stage at Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee.
Jared Leto on stage at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Jared Leto brought his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, to perform at T in the Park at Balado, Kinross, in July 2010 after the release of third album, This Is War.

The film star returned to these parts in May 2023 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee but had a battle with his earpieces and cancelled the Saturday night appearance.

Leto delivered when they finally made it on to the stage on Sunday instead.

8 – Robin Williams

Oscar credentials: Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting (1997)

Visited: Dundee

Oscar winner Robin Williams.
Robin Williams entertained the Windmill Bar before finding fame in the movies. Image: Shutterstock.
The Windmill Bar in Hilltown, Dundee, in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Robin Williams stayed in Dundee during appearances at the Edinburgh Festival in the early 1970s before he shot to fame.

Williams was staying in cheap digs and became a well-known face at the Hungry Mary’s café where he was particularly fond of Lorne sausage and tattie scones.

Before Good Morning Vietnam, Dead Poets Society or Good Will Hunting, the comic had drinkers in the Windmill Bar in stitches as he rattled through his repertoire of voices.

Fans across the world were stunned when the comic took his own life in 2014 aged 63.

9 – Sir Peter Ustinov

Oscar credentials: Best Supporting Actor for Spartacus (1960) and Topkapi (1964)

Visited: Dundee

Rector Peter Ustinov enjoys a drink with students in 1972.
Rector Peter Ustinov enjoys a drink with students in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Peter was elected the first rector of Dundee University in 1968 and served two consecutive three-year terms.

In 1979 he laid the foundation stone of the Rep Theatre, and, in 1992, he opened the university’s West Park Centre.

He received an honorary degree, was immortalised in bronze and a room was named after him to mark his dedication to the university.

10 – Frank Sinatra

Oscar credentials: Best Supporting Actor for From Here to Eternity (1953)

Visited: Dundee and Angus

Frank Sinatra signs autographs at the Caird Hall in 1953.
Frank Sinatra signs autographs at the Caird Hall in 1953. Image: DC Thomson.
Did the Chairman of the Board enjoy a pint in the Phoenix back in 1953? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

The “top-line American crooner” — as he was described at the time — played a double header at the Caird Hall on July 13 1953 as part of a mini-Scottish tour.

Sinatra stayed overnight at the Queen’s Hotel before watching The Open at Carnoustie the following day.

His legacy lived on for many years in Dundee when a pub in King Street named Sinatra’s opened in 1981.

And his visit also sparking one of the city’s finest urban myths… did Ol’ Blue Eyes enjoy a pint in The Phoenix bar ahead of his Caird Hall gig?

11 – Colin Firth

Oscar credentials: Best Actor for The King’s Speech (2010)

Visited: Perth

Colin Firth on the platform at Perth Railway Station
Colin Firth on the platform at Perth Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.

Colin Firth played Eric Lomax in The Railway Man in 2012 alongside Nicole Kidman.

And he was stopped in his tracks at Perth station when local man Grant George accidently wandered in front of the cameras mid-scene, causing the crew to abandon filming and start all over again.

Firth let out an exasperated sigh at the interruption.

12 – Catherine Zeta-Jones

Oscar credentials: Best Supporting Actress for Chicago (2002)

Visited: Fife and Angus

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas relax at the Old Course in 1999.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas relax at the Old Course in 1999. Image: PA.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Hollywood star Michael Douglas spent an early part of their romance together playing golf in Carnoustie and St Andrews.

The couple stayed at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel during the 1999 Open.

Zeta-Jones said it was a dream come true when she played in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2023 across Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

13 – Clint Eastwood

Oscar credentials: Best Director for Unforgiven (1993) and Million Dollar Baby (2005)

Visited: St Andrews

Clint Eastwood feeling lucky at the Old Course in 2000.
Clint Eastwood feeling lucky at the Old Course in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

Michael Murphy’s Golf in the Kingdom is one of the best-selling golf books of all time and Eastwood clung to the film rights for a decade.

Eastwood, now 94, arrived in a helicopter at the Old Course Hotel in September 1993 with Wayne Duband and Billy Gerber from Warner Bros.

They played the Old Course in a steady drizzle while seeking a suitable location for the film but he later abandoned the project.

The Hollywood veteran – famed for his roles in the likes of Dirty Harry, A Fistful of Dollars and Escape From Alcatraz – returned to play golf at St Andrews in 2000.

More from Past Times

The Morgans music pub which became Belushi's in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you go to Morgans when Dundee's 'high-life music pub' opened in 1988?
P7 kids from Claypotts PS at the Safe Taysiders event in 2012 in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Youngsters learned vital life lessons on stranger danger, drugs and crime thanks to Safe…
Dundee shoppers passing the famous Smith Brothers store in 1968.
Smith Brothers was Dundee retail institution where an orchestra played as shoppers dined
2
Dundee born and raised author, film producer and designer Catherine Aitken. Image: Catherine Aitken
Catherine Aitken on Dundee, working in film and her ‘menopausal coming of age’ debut…
Brian Cox in Manhunter in 1986. Image: Shutterstock.
9 iconic Brian Cox roles – including part that saw Dundee actor clash with…
Invergowrie School pupils crossing the road in 1978.
Rare Invergowrie pictures show the 'capital of the carse' in the 1970s
Sally Masterson, Tony Donald, Norma Gamble, Ally Bally and Kenny Page in the Radio Tay offices.
DJ Ally Bally looks back at the glory years of Radio Tay - and…
3
People take part in the piggyback world record attempt in 2011.
Westfest is the 'village fete' launched by Brian Cox that became Dundee's favourite festival
3
Children stranded in flood water in 1913. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Bygone Brechin reveal a vanished past and hint at a painful future
Gayle Ritchie outside crumbling Crawford Priory near Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crawford Priory: We explore abandoned Fife mansion and discover 'secret' elevator

Conversation