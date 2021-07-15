Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 15

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto the government’s amber travel list for England from Monday.

The number of job vacancies in the UK surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the three months to June, according to the ONS.

In case you missed it: