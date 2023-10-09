Meet the 3 SNP hopefuls with eyes on new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the 3 SNP hopefuls with eyes on new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

A former Fife MP, an Angus councillor and an ambitious young lawyer are all fighting to stand for the SNP in one of the party’s safest seats.

The SNP candidates.
The new Westminster constituency is a top draw for ambitious SNP politicians. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Dundee East veteran Stewart Hosie’s retirement leaves a major gap to be filled in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency at the next Westminster election.

Even though the SNP may endure losses when voters cast their ballots, whoever wins the local selection contest is likely to be sent to the UK Parliament.

Here are the three contenders vying to replace Mr Hosie in one of Scotland’s most enduring nationalist strongholds.

Stephen Gethins

SNP candidate Stephen Gethins is a former MP.
Stephen Gethins is a former MP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The most experienced candidate in the race, former North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins is eyeing a House of Commons return.

The St Andrews University professor, who is an expert in international relations, blew the race wide open when he declared his intention to run on October 3.

Despite previously representing Fife, Mr Gethins has family links to the Tayside patch – and is a Dundee United supporter.

SNP insiders reckon Mr Gethins is an odds-on favourite to be successful, citing his strong credentials and popularity within the party.

Sources said the academic is respected across the nationalist movement and well-liked even by opposition politicians.

‘Close Ally’

He is a close ally with Glenrothes and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth, who is currently the SNP’s education chief in Holyrood.

Announcing his plans to stand, he said: “It’s really important to continue to make that case for independence, which is more important than ever, not least given the damage of Brexit.

“It’ll be important to have voices who have experience of that debate and discussion in what’s going to be a pivotal election.”

Serena Cowdy

Serena Cowdy is bidding to become an MP.
Serena Cowdy is bidding to become an MP. Image supplied.

A councillor in Angus, Serena Cowdy’s entry into the race was notable given she is married to departing MP Mr Hosie.

She has represented the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward since her election last year, and reckons her knowledge of the constituency will serve her well.

She told us: “I believe that your MP should be your committed local champion.

“I live and work in the constituency of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry – and for me, that’s a really important part of the job.

“People here need to have faith that the new MP is a core part of their community. I already represent a large part of the constituency as a councillor.”

Ms Cowdy said she would bring a “fresh perspective” to the SNP group at Westminster if picked as the party’s candidate.

She also reckons her work as a consumer rights journalist will serve her well given the scale of the cost-of-living crisis across the UK.

It first emerged in 2016 Ms Cowdy had become romantically involved with Mr Hosie, when he was still married to now Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

Mr Hosie stepped down as SNP’s deputy leader shortly afterwards – and the couple were then wed in 2018.

George Bruce

SNP activist and lawyer George Bruceis is the youngest of the three candidates hoping to win the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.
SNP activist and lawyer George Bruce is the youngest of the three candidates hoping to win the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.

The youngest contender in the race, renewable energy lawyer George Bruce is eyeing up his first elected office after years of working and campaigning for the SNP.

From Aberdeenshire, Mr Bruce now lives in Dundee and has been working at the city’s university while campaigning for the nationalists.

The ambitious SNP activist has impressive academic credentials – obtaining an English law degree from Cambridge and a Scots law degree in Edinburgh.

Mr Bruce previously interned for former First Minister Alex Salmond, and worked for Edinburgh MP Joanna Cherry, who has been a strong critic of her own party.

But Mr Bruce said he is strongly supportive of the current SNP leadership.

‘Really good position’

He told us: “I think we’re in a really good position with our leadership in both Holyrood and Westminster.”

Former SNP media chief Fergus Mutch is a close friend and helped bring Mr Bruce into the party machine.

He said his longtime pal comes across as “instantly likeable” and has always been an “absolute natural” as a campaigner.

Mr Bruce reckons his upbringing in the north-east will mesh well with his knowledge of bustling Dundee.

He said: “The Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat combines the urban and the rural.

“Issues like the cost-of-living present themselves differently in urban and rural areas.

“As someone who has experience of both, you feel an obligation to put yourself forward when you have something to offer.”

And even if the seat is unlikely to swing away from the SNP on a difficult night, Mr Bruce reckons the party cannot rest on its laurels.

He added: “The Rutherglen by-election shows we cannot take our position for granted and that’s why this election is the time for fresh thinking.”

