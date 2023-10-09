Meet the 3 SNP hopefuls with eyes on new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

Dundee East veteran Stewart Hosie’s retirement leaves a major gap to be filled in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency at the next Westminster election.

Even though the SNP may endure losses when voters cast their ballots, whoever wins the local selection contest is likely to be sent to the UK Parliament.

Here are the three contenders vying to replace Mr Hosie in one of Scotland’s most enduring nationalist strongholds.

Stephen Gethins

The most experienced candidate in the race, former North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins is eyeing a House of Commons return.

The St Andrews University professor, who is an expert in international relations, blew the race wide open when he declared his intention to run on October 3.

Despite previously representing Fife, Mr Gethins has family links to the Tayside patch – and is a Dundee United supporter.

SNP insiders reckon Mr Gethins is an odds-on favourite to be successful, citing his strong credentials and popularity within the party.

Sources said the academic is respected across the nationalist movement and well-liked even by opposition politicians.

‘Close Ally’

He is a close ally with Glenrothes and Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth, who is currently the SNP’s education chief in Holyrood.

Announcing his plans to stand, he said: “It’s really important to continue to make that case for independence, which is more important than ever, not least given the damage of Brexit.

“It’ll be important to have voices who have experience of that debate and discussion in what’s going to be a pivotal election.”

Serena Cowdy

A councillor in Angus, Serena Cowdy’s entry into the race was notable given she is married to departing MP Mr Hosie.

She has represented the Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim ward since her election last year, and reckons her knowledge of the constituency will serve her well.

She told us: “I believe that your MP should be your committed local champion.

“I live and work in the constituency of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry – and for me, that’s a really important part of the job.

“People here need to have faith that the new MP is a core part of their community. I already represent a large part of the constituency as a councillor.”

Ms Cowdy said she would bring a “fresh perspective” to the SNP group at Westminster if picked as the party’s candidate.

She also reckons her work as a consumer rights journalist will serve her well given the scale of the cost-of-living crisis across the UK.

It first emerged in 2016 Ms Cowdy had become romantically involved with Mr Hosie, when he was still married to now Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

Mr Hosie stepped down as SNP’s deputy leader shortly afterwards – and the couple were then wed in 2018.

George Bruce

The youngest contender in the race, renewable energy lawyer George Bruce is eyeing up his first elected office after years of working and campaigning for the SNP.

From Aberdeenshire, Mr Bruce now lives in Dundee and has been working at the city’s university while campaigning for the nationalists.

The ambitious SNP activist has impressive academic credentials – obtaining an English law degree from Cambridge and a Scots law degree in Edinburgh.

Mr Bruce previously interned for former First Minister Alex Salmond, and worked for Edinburgh MP Joanna Cherry, who has been a strong critic of her own party.

But Mr Bruce said he is strongly supportive of the current SNP leadership.

‘Really good position’

He told us: “I think we’re in a really good position with our leadership in both Holyrood and Westminster.”

Former SNP media chief Fergus Mutch is a close friend and helped bring Mr Bruce into the party machine.

He said his longtime pal comes across as “instantly likeable” and has always been an “absolute natural” as a campaigner.

Mr Bruce reckons his upbringing in the north-east will mesh well with his knowledge of bustling Dundee.

He said: “The Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat combines the urban and the rural.

“Issues like the cost-of-living present themselves differently in urban and rural areas.

“As someone who has experience of both, you feel an obligation to put yourself forward when you have something to offer.”

And even if the seat is unlikely to swing away from the SNP on a difficult night, Mr Bruce reckons the party cannot rest on its laurels.

He added: “The Rutherglen by-election shows we cannot take our position for granted and that’s why this election is the time for fresh thinking.”