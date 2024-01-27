Former NHS Tayside chief returns to health service just weeks after retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Former NHS Tayside chief returns to health service just weeks after retirement

Grant Archibald is working in a part-time role for Glasgow's health board to help out with A&E performance.

By Justin Bowie
Former NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Former NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Former NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald is working in a part-time role for Glasgow’s health board just weeks after he formally retired, The Courier can reveal.

Mr Archibald officially left his role in December after five years in the top post which were mired by a series of high-profile controversies.

He told colleagues last August he was planning to step down at the end of 2023 after 40 years working in the health service.

Just weeks after his retirement, he is now working two days a week for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The health board confirmed Mr Archibald was providing “external support” to help improve A&E performance in hospitals.

Controversies during NHS Tayside reign

The veteran former executive’s decision to quit his Tayside role last summer came just days after a major data breach.

That same month, we revealed the health board had failed to comply with work from home guidance during the Covid pandemic.

NHS Tayside was also enduring a torrid time over the scandal surrounding disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

A damning report – also published in August – revealed the health board’s failings years before Mr Archibald took over.

We revealed how the former Tayside chief bizarrely said to colleagues he had told his mum to stop reading The Courier during a busy Zoom meeting.

The comments came in the aftermath of our story about the local authority cancelling elective surgery to save cash.

Insiders revealed sensitivity to scrutiny was indicative of a wider managerial style during his time in charge.

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
Grant Archibald served in the top job for five years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

One employee anonymously told us there had been a “deterioration of staff and patient wellbeing across mental health services”.

They claimed the board were “tone deaf” to “toxic working relationships”.

But despite the health board’s failures, A&E waiting times have remained stronger than many other struggling regions in Scotland.

NHS Tayside insisted Mr Archibald’s decision to leave his role was unconnected to any major scandals, and was instead simply because he was approaching retirement age.

Professor Caroline Hiscox was chosen as his replacement, rejoining the health board after a five-year spell with NHS Grampian.

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Grant Archibald is providing short-term external support as we work to improve our unscheduled care performance, working two days per week.”

More from Politics

Banning disposable vapes would protect children (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
More than four million illegal vapes seized at UK border
A sign for the Secret Intelligence Service, taken before a talk at St Andrews University (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ex-MI6 boss voices fears over British intelligence blind spot with Beijing
Facial recognition technology in use in London’s Leicester Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Police widening use of live facial scanning with no clear legal grounds – peers
The Lib Dems say councils are being left ‘out in the cold’ by the scheme set up to help them fund emergency clean-up operations (PA)
Storm clean-up emergency funding leaves councils ‘in the cold’, say Lib Dems
A total of 40 groups will benefit from a £6 million boost for grassroots sport in Scotland (John Walton/PA)
£6m boost for grassroots sport to ‘nuture talent of the future’, says minister
A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 (AS1 Leah Jones/MoD/Crown Copyright)
UK and allies ‘reserve right to respond appropriately’ after Gulf of Aden strike
Houthi fighters during a rally against the US government designating Houthis as a terror group and against the US-UK air strikes (AP/Osamah Abdulrahman )
Oil tanker on fire in Red Sea after strike claimed by Houthis
Houthi supporters attend a rally in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the US-led airstrikes on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen on Friday (Osamah Abdulrahman/AP)
Vessel on fire near Yemen as Houthi threats continue despite UK-US strikes
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called for an end to ‘extremist’ rhetoric (PA)
Israel must comply with ‘profoundly serious’ ICJ ruling in full, Lammy says
Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport (James Manning/PA)
Culture Secretary makes new intervention in Abu Dhabi-backed Telegraph takeover

Conversation