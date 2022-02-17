Council boss ‘exploring’ bid to bring Great British Railways headquarters to Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council is “exploring” whether to table a bid for Kincardine to host the national headquarters of the new state-owned Great British Railways.

Towns and cities across Scotland and the rest of the UK have been invited to apply to become the new home of the organisation, which will replace Network Rail from 2023.

The UK Government has confirmed the central hub will be based outside London, with a number of new regional bases created across the country.

The successful location is expected to benefit from an influx of high-skilled jobs and investment when the new public body gets up and running.

MP calls for council to bid

Fife Council chief executive Steve Grimmond has confirmed he is looking into whether Kincardine should be put forward for consideration.

It comes after Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman wrote a letter to Mr Grimmond urging him to table an expression of interest just days after the UK Transport Secretary announced a search is underway for the new home.

In his letter, the SNP MP sets out the reasons why he believes the town is well place to host the future HQ building.

These include Talgo’s intention to establish a train-building factory in the area, which could compliment the organisation’s work, and the potential economic benefits the headquarters could bring to the former mining community.

Mr Chapman said: “These are exciting times for Kincardine, with schemes such as the regeneration project set to transform the town.

“The chance to host the Great British Railways HQ is an exciting opportunity which, if successful, could provide another boost.

“The community would benefit in terms of jobs and investment, and the organisation would benefit thanks to Kincardine’s focus on rail and its land ready for development.

“I hope Steve Grimmond will consider my letter, and look forward to his response.”

What did Fife Council say in response?

We asked Fife Council whether Mr Grimmond is currently looking into making a bid or if it is something he would actively support.

A spokeswoman said: “Fife Council’s chief executive, Steve Grimmond, confirmed he has received Mr Chapman’s letter and that the council is exploring whether there is the potential for a bid for the new HQ in Kincardine.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps launched the search for a new headquarters with a video featuring broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo.

In the advert, Mr Portillo runs through a number of possible locations for the new office, including Dundee.

Locations across the country with strong historical links to the railway have been encouraged to make the case for why they should be the new home.

Local authorities, MPs and business groups have been asked to drive forward campaigns for why their community should be chosen.

A UK Government transition team will then shortlist the best applications in May, after which a public vote will help determine the winning location.