Home Business & Environment Transport

Perth cyclists ‘gutted’ after council chiefs ‘lose’ £6m earmarked for city cycle lane revolution

By Peter John Meiklem
February 17 2022, 6.30am Updated: February 17 2022, 7.34am
Katharine Melville, ByCycle campaigns co-ordinator.
Perth cyclists say they are “gutted” after it emerged council chiefs have “lost” cycle lane funding worth more than £6m .

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) leader Murray Lyle met transport secretary Michael Matheson in 2019 to announce a £6.5m active travel windfall.

But more than two years later it has emerged the confirmed funding for changes to Dunkeld Road has shrunk to only £419,084.

The ‘Motor Mile’ project was supposed to kickstart a new network of cycle lanes across Perth.

But now city cyclists fear PKC officials are backtracking from the idea of segregated cycle and walking lanes altogether.

Perth cyclists ‘desperately disappointed’

Katharine Melville is campaigns co-ordinator at Perth cycling group ByCycle.

She said she has noticed a cooling in support for cycle lanes when talking to PKC officials.

She said: “I am desperately disappointed to lose the £6.5 million which would have got Perth on the way to becoming a 21st century city with viable travel options for all its citizens, not just its motorists.

“For once gutted feels like an accurate description – the £400,000 alternative is nothing less than risible.”

An artist’s impression how cycle lanes on Dunkeld Road would have looked.

The initial Active Perth plans would have seen cycle and walking lanes linking many key areas in the city.

Perth council leaders said in 2019 that the £6.5m Sustrans cash would be invested in upgrading Dunkeld Road.

Council chiefs said in 2019 the entire 1.2 mile stretch – from the Balhousie roundabout to the edge of the A9 – would be upgraded with sections of the dual carriageway made into a “fully segregated cycle lane”.

Katharine continued: “Cyclists have been so patient, hoping that the Dunkeld Road project would be followed by segregated cycle ways along the Glasgow Road and A94 from Scone, including through the Bridgend danger spot.

“Despite increased funding for active travel from the Scottish Government, PKC seem to undervalue the safety of its citizens and are unwilling to learn from the wisdom of other small cities in Britain and Europe.”

How did PKC chiefs ‘lose’ £6m?

Active travel charity Sustrans is responsible for allocating the Scottish Government cash.

A Sustrans spokesperson suggested they changed the award from £6.5m “following extensive discussion with PKC around the budget and scope” of the Dunkeld Road project.

Perth cyclists fear officials working on the project no longer support developing cycle lanes along the city’s busiest roads.

Several of the key officials who worked on the original Sustrans bid have subsequently left the local authority.

But Perth officials and councillors are also said to be frustrated by the development.

They blame changes to the way Sustrans allocates its funding.

What has happened with cycle lanes in other parts of Scotland?

Mr Matheson announced a total of £60m for active travel projects. That included  £7m for Angus Council for work in Arbroath.

Councillors there have since committed millions from their budget for the A Place For Everyone project.

Consultants have conducted extensive rounds public consultation and carried out a cycle lane trial along the A92 through the town.

The plan has met with strong public opposition in Arbroath.

A Sustrans spokesman said: “Of PKC’s original request, £6.5 million of Places For Everyone funding was initially awarded for the Perth, People, Place project.

“However, following extensive discussion with PKC around the budget and scope of the project, an award of £419,084 has been made to cover the first two stages only.

“This is reflective of the changes we have made to our award process, and we anticipate applications for continued funding from PKC in due course.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the council “remains committed to sustainable travel and will continue to work with Sustrans as the project develops”.

