Fife MP blasts UK Government efforts to save geologist from death penalty in Iraq

The UK’s foreign office must do more to save British geologist Jim Fitton who could be sentenced to death on smuggling charges, a Fife politician has warned.

The plea follows a desperate bid for help by Mr Fitton’s sister Ruth Zuccarrello, who lives in Kirkcaldy.

At Westminster, her local MP Neale Hanvey and a cross-party group of politicians have accused the Tory government of inaction days before the 66-year-old’s trial is set to begin.

The man, from Bath in Somerset, was detained in March for allegedly trying to smuggle historic artefacts out of Iraq.

He had collected stones and shards of broken pottery while on an organised tour.

His family insist he was told that the items had no historic value and were free for him to take home.

Ms Zuccarrello claims her brother’s loved ones have been badly let down by the government.

‘Gross injustice’

Speaking to The Courier last week, she said: “This is a case of gross injustice and we need the Foreign Office to recognise that.

“I really implore them to just cut through all their bureaucracy so we can get this case resolved.”

The issue was raised on Wednesday in the House of Commons where the government response was slammed by a cross-party group of MPs.

Tory minister James Cleverly insisted officials are doing all they can to help the geologist and had visited him several times since his arrest.

But Alba MP Mr Hanvey told him: “Jim Fitton’s sister approached me over the bank holiday, she’s my constituent, and she set out the situation that the family and Jim are currently experiencing.

“I wrote twice to the foreign secretary that afternoon. I have yet to receive a response.

“I would gently suggest to the minister that his claims of urgency on this matter are certainly not reflected in the response or lack of that I have experienced in raising this case.”

SNP MP Chris Law said “action on the ground isn’t happening”, while Mr Fitton’s local MP Wera Hobhouse claimed “ministerial engagement has been slow”.

However, Mr Cleverly said the government cannot directly interfere in legal matters in another country.

He told MPs: “Since his arrest in March consular officials have visited Mr Fitton on four occasions.

“The British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government.”

He claimed that Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous was “talking nonsense” in accusing the foreign office of “dragging their feet”.

And he added that it was a “complete perversion” of the situation to claim the UK Government is uninterested in Mr Fitton’s fate.

More than 250,000 people have signed a petition urging officials to do all they can to bring Mr Fitton home.

His sister said: “I don’t want to see my brother on an Amnesty International list. I urge speed and I urge people to sign.”