Fife MP blasts UK Government efforts to save geologist from death penalty in Iraq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife MP blasts UK Government efforts to save geologist from death penalty in Iraq

The UK’s foreign office must do more to save British geologist Jim Fitton who could be sentenced to death on smuggling charges, a Fife politician has warned.
By Justin Bowie
May 11 2022, 2.43pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.16pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton and his wife Sarijah Fitton.
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton and his wife Sarijah Fitton.

The UK’s foreign office must do more to save British geologist Jim Fitton who could be sentenced to death on smuggling charges, a Fife politician has warned.

The plea follows a desperate bid for help by Mr Fitton’s sister Ruth Zuccarrello, who lives in Kirkcaldy.

At Westminster, her local MP Neale Hanvey and a cross-party group of politicians have accused the Tory government of inaction days before the 66-year-old’s trial is set to begin.

The man, from Bath in Somerset, was detained in March for allegedly trying to smuggle historic artefacts out of Iraq.

He had collected stones and shards of broken pottery while on an organised tour.

His family insist he was told that the items had no historic value and were free for him to take home.

Ms Zuccarrello claims her brother’s loved ones have been badly let down by the government.

‘Gross injustice’

Speaking to The Courier last week, she said: “This is a case of gross injustice and we need the Foreign Office to recognise that.

“I really implore them to just cut through all their bureaucracy so we can get this case resolved.”

The issue was raised on Wednesday in the House of Commons where the government response was slammed by a cross-party group of MPs.

Tory minister James Cleverly insisted officials are doing all they can to help the geologist and had visited him several times since his arrest.

Neale Hanvey MP.

But Alba MP Mr Hanvey told him: “Jim Fitton’s sister approached me over the bank holiday, she’s my constituent, and she set out the situation that the family and Jim are currently experiencing.

“I wrote twice to the foreign secretary that afternoon. I have yet to receive a response.

“I would gently suggest to the minister that his claims of urgency on this matter are certainly not reflected in the response or lack of that I have experienced in raising this case.”

SNP MP Chris Law said “action on the ground isn’t happening”, while Mr Fitton’s local MP Wera Hobhouse claimed “ministerial engagement has been slow”.

However, Mr Cleverly said the government cannot directly interfere in legal matters in another country.

James Cleverly.

He told MPs: “Since his arrest in March consular officials have visited Mr Fitton on four occasions.

“The British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government.”

He claimed that Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous was “talking nonsense” in accusing the foreign office of “dragging their feet”.

And he added that it was a “complete perversion” of the situation to claim the UK Government is uninterested in Mr Fitton’s fate.

More than 250,000 people have signed a petition urging officials to do all they can to bring Mr Fitton home.

His sister said: “I don’t want to see my brother on an Amnesty International list. I urge speed and I urge people to sign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier