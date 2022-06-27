Fife’s Shirley-Anne Somerville slams SNP colleague John Mason’s abortion comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife’s Shirley-Anne Somerville slams SNP colleague John Mason’s abortion comments

Shirley-Anne Somerville claimed party colleague John Mason “understands very little” about how abortion clinics work.
By Justin Bowie
June 27 2022, 11.44am Updated: June 27 2022, 7.26pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

The Fife-born education secretary publicly criticised Mr Mason after he sparked anger by admitting he felt “positive” about the decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

The party rift comes as Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency summit following the landmark ruling to undo the “Roe v Wade” protection in the US for pregnant woman to choose to have an abortion.

Pro-choice campaigners in Scotland want to see buffer zones introduced outside hospitals in Scotland to limit anti-abortion protests.

John Mason.

Pro-life MSP Mr Mason has regularly defended the controversial vigils.

But Dunfermline MSP Ms Somerville hit out at him, saying: “I respect people have different views on abortion however John Mason’s latest response shows he understands very little about what goes on either inside or outside clinics.

“The only thing that will developin coming days/months is work to further support and protect women who will continue to have the right choose as part of our right to determine what happens to our bodies.”

I have to say I am pretty positive about the recent US court ruling.

– John Mason

The SNP’s public health minister Maree Todd also blasted Mr Mason for his comments on abortion.

She tweeted: “There is nothing positive about the recent US court ruling. Abortion has been legal in Scotland for over 50 years. There will be no change to that.”

‘Pretty positive’

In an email to a constituent, Mr Mason had said: “I have to say I am pretty positive about the recent US court ruling.

“I note points people are making about women’s rights. However, others would argue that from the point of conception there are two people with rights.”

Mr Mason has attracted controversy in the past for suggesting some women are pressured into getting abortions in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon.

After Monday’s “summit”, the first minister said there was “no doubt” the long-term solution is to introduce national legislation on creating “buffer zones” for protestors.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We wouldn’t tolerate for any other kind of healthcare, people, as they enter a hospital or a clinic, being subject to intimidation or harassment, and we shouldn’t tolerate it, in my view, for women accessing abortion services.”

