SNP education chief ‘short-sighted’ over Dundee teacher pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP education chief ‘short-sighted’ over Dundee teacher pay dispute

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville risks major teacher strikes in Dundee if their pay demands are not met, according to warnings from opponents.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 11 2022, 6.21am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Teachers could go on strike over a pay dispute.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville risks major teacher strikes in Dundee if their pay demands are not met, according to warnings from opponents.

The senior SNP minister was accused of shirking responsibility for claiming she was not responsible for giving an improved wage offer.

Dundee Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba insisted teachers should be given a substantial pay rise to meet the demands of the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, the city’s EIS teachers’ union rep David Baxter claimed the SNP must cough up money for local councils to ensure they can give a better pay offer.

He warned Dundee could face a teacher shortage going forward if the job is not attractive enough for university graduates and accused Ms Somerville of “short-sightedness”.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Teacher salaries are decided by a joint committee which involves the government, local authorities and unions.

In May the EIS rejected an pay rise of 2%, asking instead for a much higher 10% increase.

Dundee union bosses have also been locked in a bitter dispute with the council in recent months over proposals to scrap principal teachers in secondary schools.

The controversial move saw teachers voting in favour of industrial action to go on strike in June before the summer holidays started.

Ms Somerville was urged to intervene and block the changes, while a court intervened to put the council’s plans on hold.

But parents will now fear further walkouts could follow if a settlement over wages cannot be agreed.

David Baxter.

Mr Baxter told The Courier: “Let’s face it, the Scottish Government can go and find money.

“Teachers continued to work through the pandemic, we kept schools open, we’ve done our bit, and all we’ve had is a derisory pay offer.

“Quite frankly, we know how the system works. Teachers know the system works. Shirley-Anne Somerville can say ‘it’s not up to us to find money’, but it is.

‘Short-sightedness’

“The big worry is as pay continues to fall behind, essentially there is going to be a gap in recruitment, because this job is not as attractive as other graduate jobs. It’s short-sightedness.”

In a response to a letter from Labour’s Ms Villalba, the education secretary said the Scottish Government had backed a 13% pay rise for teachers between 2018 and 2021.

Defending her party’s record on schools, Ms Somerville insisted staff in Scotland were being paid more than elsewhere in the UK.

She said: “I would like to assure your constituents that I am committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers.

“It is, however, for the local government, as the employer, to make any revised offer of pay.”

Mercedes Villalba.

But Ms Villalba said: “It’s disappointing that Scotland’s education secretary is congratulating herself for paying teachers only marginally more than the Tory government at Westminster.

“Teachers like all public sector workers in Scotland are being denied a fair pay increase to sustain them during the ever deepening cost of living crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier