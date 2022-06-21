Dundee school chaos as strike called off after court intervenes in faculty row By Alasdair Clark June 21 2022, 7.59pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.17pm 1 Dundee secondary teachers had planned to strike tomorrow [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Oor Fierce Girls: Looking for the next generation of Dundee teenagers to tackle peer sex abuse Douglas Park opens in Dundee with ribbon-cutting ceremony Dundee teachers strike: Education secretary refuses to intervene as schools prepare to close Dundee teachers strike: Secondary schools closed to most pupils on Wednesday