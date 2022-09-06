7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced

Nicola Sturgeon put rent, welfare and housing at the centre of her plans to offset a tough year of rising bills for people across the country.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 6 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.
A rent freeze is central to Nicola Sturgeon's programme for government.

Nicola Sturgeon put rent, welfare and housing at the centre of her plans to offset a tough year of rising bills for people across the country.

The first minister set out her programme for government on the first day back at Holyrood after summer – and on the same day Liz Truss officially became prime minister.

Here are the central policies for the year head, from social security payments to the SNP’s ultimate plan for a referendum in October 2023.

1. Emergency rent freeze

Ms Sturgeon pledged “immediate action” to protect renters with a freeze.

It comes months after the SNP and Greens rejected calls from Dundee Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba to cap how much landlords can charge.

Until now tenants across Scotland have been left without protections from rising rent prices despite the cost of living crisis.

A rent freeze will be introduced.

The first minister said the policy is to come into effect as soon as she can pass legislation in the Scottish Parliament.

It caused an immediate backlash from landlords, including claims some will just take their vacant properties off the market.

Adrian Sangster, from propetry firm Aberdein Considine, said: “The private rented sector is a critical part of the housing mix but during the last few years it has been subject to increased regulations, much of it to the detriment of landlords.”

2. Temporary ban on evictions

On top of the rent freeze, homeowners will temporarily be banned from evicting renters.

The SNP hopes this will give tenants “security” during the winter while households struggle to pay bills.

Councils will  be given increased powers to help cover social housing payments for poorer families.

While Labour backed the improved measures to help tenants, leader Anas Sarwar criticised the SNP for not acting sooner.

3. Child payments increased

The Scottish Child Payment will be increased to £25 a week from November 14.

The financial support benefit was previously doubled from £10 to £20 in April.

The Scottish Child Payment will be increased.

Parents with children up to the age of 16 will be able to apply from November.

4. ScotRail fares frozen

All ScotRail fares will be frozen for the next six months to help commuters.

The Scottish Government took the nation’s railways into public ownership in April and has been urged to make train travel more affordable.

A ScotRail fares freeze is being introduced.

Ms Sturgeon said price increases would be capped until at least March 2023.

Opposition parties said it just puts off an inevitable rise on already-high ticket prices.

5. Fuel support doubled

Scotland’s fuel insecurity fund will double from £10 million to £20 million.

Ms Sturgeon said this will help poorer families cope with increasing energy prices and inflation.

The fuel fund supports households at risk of having to ration essential energy.

6. Emergency budget

When Westminster outlines an emergency budget to tackle the costs crisis emergency, Holyrood will follow suit.

The first minister said Scottish finances are already under “severe pressure” due to soaring inflation.

Ms Sturgeon warned Holyrood’s budget was now worth £1.7 billion less in real-terms compared to when it was first put forward last December.

It’s been reported the new prime minister may introduce a major financial package to freeze bills for families and businesses before the October price rise.

The first minister claimed it was “not possible” for her party to finalise their own budget review until Westminster had done so.

7. Independence

Ms Sturgeon linked the cost of living crisis directly to her pitch for independence and claimed it showed why Scotland must leave the UK.

The first minister still plans to introduce a bill to hold a referendum next October as her government’s legal wrangle with Westminster at the Supreme Court continues.

Liz Truss.

She said Scottish Government action is limited because only the UK Government can fully freeze energy bills.

However, her pro-union rivals said the SNP still has plenty of scope to do more.

They said £20 million earmarked for a second independence referendum should be diverted to the cost of living crisis.

Scottish Tory boss Douglas Ross said: “The prime minister has changed, but sadly it’s the same first minister directing blame elsewhere and seeking grievance with the UK Government.”

