Home Politics Scottish politics

Thousands avoided ‘unnecessary’ trips to Ninewells A&E in past year

By Rachel Amery
December 7 2022, 4.00pm Updated: December 8 2022, 9.55am
Dr Jamie Morrison, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the flow navigation centre at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Dr Jamie Morrison, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the flow navigation centre at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Around 14,000 patients avoided going to busy Accident and Emergency services at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in the past year.

NHS Tayside doctors highlighted the figure to promote a new triage system for members of the public, doctors and nurses to call before they turn up.

In October 89% of A&E patients in Tayside were seen within four hours.

The national target is 95%.

However, NHS Tayside has the best A&E waiting time figures in mainland Scotland – on average only 67% of patients are seen within four hours.

Under the special triage system, a senior doctor will answer the phone and decide whether or not the person actually needs to come to the emergency department.

As a result 35% of those who had planned to come into A&E in Dundee in the past 12 months have avoided an “unnecessary” trip and have been sent elsewhere instead.

Clinical assessment before going to A&E

The system at Ninewells is called a “flow navigation centre”, and is essentially a place for patients to be clinically assessed before they arrive at A&E.

GPs, paramedics and staff at NHS 24 and minor injury units can call this centre to find out if their patient needs to go to A&E for treatment.

The centre is also able to give video and phone consultations directly to patients to assess them in advance.

In the past year alone 40,000 calls have been made to this centre and 35% were sent elsewhere, freeing up much-needed space at the emergency department.

New system has a ‘positive impact’

Dr Alison White, co-clinical lead for NHS Tayside’s emergency department, said sometimes patients just need “a bit of reassurance” on how to manage their condition themselves.

She said: “It may be that we book the patient into an appointed time slot at the emergency department so they don’t have to wait when they come along, or they may be asked to go to another service which is more appropriate.”

Dr Jamie Morrison, a consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for Ninewells’ flow navigation centre, said this new way of working is just one of many things the hospital is doing to manage demand.

He said: “We are seeing an inevitable increase in patients coming to A&E but this centre is having a positive impact.

Dr Jamie Morrison.

“We find patients are really appreciative of the service because they are able to get the right advice.

“Some say they have had issued with how long it has taken, but overall it is positive.”

‘Crucial role’ in relieving NHS pressure

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited the A&E department at Ninewells Hospital to see how the new system is working.

He said it has a “crucial role” to play in relieving pressure on busy A&E departments.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf at the A&E department in Ninewells Hospital.

He said: “My thanks to all staff at NHS Tayside for their continued hard work to make this service so successful with more than 40,000 calls going through the hub last year.

“If you think you need A&E, but it is not an emergency, you can contact NHS 24 where you may be referred onto the virtual A&E.

“You will get treated faster, and if you do need to visit a physical site for an in-person consultation, you may receive an appointment to help avoid any unnecessary waits in A&E.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
