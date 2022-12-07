Teachers warned to look out for Strep A and scarlet fever in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Teachers warned to look out for Strep A and scarlet fever in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools

By Cheryl Peebles
December 7 2022, 4.44pm Updated: December 8 2022, 1.03am
Image: Shutterstock.
Image: Shutterstock.

Schools across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross have been warned to look out for symptoms of Strep A and scarlet fever among children.

As clusters of cases were confirmed at schools in Ayrshire, it was confirmed that Public Health Scotland advice has been issued to schools locally.

Teachers have been asked to be vigilant for signs of streptococcal infection and scarlet fever, which can result from Strep A.

If a child or staff member is thought to have scarlet fever the advice is they should be excluded from school or nursery until 24 hours after they start a course of antibiotics.

There is no need for social or family contacts to be excluded unless they are also displaying symptoms.

If there is an outbreak in a school, the NHS local health protection team will advise staff on enhanced cleaning measures.

Image: Shutterstock.

Spread in schools

Infection can be spread by respiratory droplets, physical contact and on surfaces such as tables and door handles.

This means it can spread rapidly in schools and nurseries, where children and teachers are in close contact.

Regular handwashing and covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough can help prevent spread.

Cases in Scotland

Several clusters of Strep A have been confirmed in schools in Ayrshire.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said cases were on the rise but there had been no deaths from the condition in Scotland.

Seven children in England and one each in Wales and Northern Ireland have died from complications from Strep A bacterial infections since September.

What is scarlet fever and what are the signs of scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever is a common infection in children caused by Streptococcus pyogenes or Strep A. It is usually a mild illness but can on very rare occasions cause more serious illness.

Children who are suspected to have scarlet fever should be seen by a health professional.

Symptoms include:

  • headache
  • sore throat
  • high temperature
  • raised pink/purple spots which produce a rash which feels like sandpaper (the rash may be harder to spot on darker skin)

