Teachers warned to look out for Strep A and scarlet fever in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools

Schools across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross have been warned to look out for symptoms of Strep A and scarlet fever among children.

As clusters of cases were confirmed at schools in Ayrshire, it was confirmed that Public Health Scotland advice has been issued to schools locally.

Teachers have been asked to be vigilant for signs of streptococcal infection and scarlet fever, which can result from Strep A.

If a child or staff member is thought to have scarlet fever the advice is they should be excluded from school or nursery until 24 hours after they start a course of antibiotics.

There is no need for social or family contacts to be excluded unless they are also displaying symptoms.

If there is an outbreak in a school, the NHS local health protection team will advise staff on enhanced cleaning measures.

Spread in schools

Infection can be spread by respiratory droplets, physical contact and on surfaces such as tables and door handles.

This means it can spread rapidly in schools and nurseries, where children and teachers are in close contact.

Regular handwashing and covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough can help prevent spread.

Cases in Scotland

Several clusters of Strep A have been confirmed in schools in Ayrshire.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said cases were on the rise but there had been no deaths from the condition in Scotland.

Seven children in England and one each in Wales and Northern Ireland have died from complications from Strep A bacterial infections since September.

What is scarlet fever and what are the signs of scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever is a common infection in children caused by Streptococcus pyogenes or Strep A. It is usually a mild illness but can on very rare occasions cause more serious illness.

Children who are suspected to have scarlet fever should be seen by a health professional.

Symptoms include:

headache

sore throat

high temperature

raised pink/purple spots which produce a rash which feels like sandpaper (the rash may be harder to spot on darker skin)