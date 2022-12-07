Ice skating champions to perform at Dundee Winterfest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Dundee ice skating champions are set to perform at Winterfest this weekend.

The Ice Dundee skaters – fresh from bagging three golds and a bronze at the British Championships in Sheffield – will be performing at Slessor Gardens at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Among them will be Beijing Winter Olympics star Natasha McKay, who took home her sixth senior women’s title in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby – who won the pairs title at the British Championships – will be performing alongside junior pairs champions Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod, and junior bronze medallist Emma Lyons.

The Scots will also be joined at Winterfest by Lithuanian Championship winner Aleks Golovikina and some of Ice Dundee’s younger skaters.

A spokesperson said: “After the show you can come on and skate with the stars and maybe get some tips.”

It follows a similar appearance at Winterfest last year.

The champion skaters are also preparing for their Christmas show Ice, Camera, Action at Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday December 17.

Tickets for that event are available on the Facebook page or from the ticket office at the rink.

The performers will then head to the European Championships in Finland next month.

The Courier has produced an interactive guide to Dundee Winterfest, including opening times, a map and prices for the attractions.