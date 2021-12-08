Dundee Winterfest: How you can watch champion ice-skaters in free show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Champion ice-skaters are set to put on a free show for visitors to Dundee Winterfest.

Stars including Dundee’s own Natasha McKay will be among those performing at the Slessor Gardens event on Thursday evening.

The display comes hot on the heels of her becoming British senior champion in Sheffield last week, her fifth title.

The performance at Winterfest will be McKay’s first since her win.

She will be joined first-time by British senior pairs champions Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, along with about 18 other skaters from Dundee Ice Arena, who will take part in group and solo performances.

Some of the routines will be performed to Christmas music, with British skating coach Simon Briggs acting as the compere.

The exclusive display is taking place at 6.30pm and is free for spectators.

Montana Thomson from M&N Events, the operator of Dundee Winterfest, said: “This is just a fantastic opportunity for people to see the skill and talent of these champions and show their appreciation.

“It is amazing that Dundee has such great talent and the coaches, and everyone involved at Ice Dundee must be immensely proud.

“However, champions have to start somewhere and to have the ice rink in the city for the festive period means it’s accessible to everyone to have a go, and hopefully will lead to people taking up the sport and continuing at the arena.”

The ice rink is one of several features of Winterfest – which also includes a big wheel, children’s rides, festive market and bar.

The site reopened on Wednesday after being forced to close due to the impact of Storm Barra on Tuesday afternoon.