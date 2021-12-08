Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Winterfest: How you can watch champion ice-skaters in free show

By Emma Duncan
December 8 2021, 2.00pm
Dundee ice skating champion Natasha McKay is performing at Winterfest.
Champion ice-skaters are set to put on a free show for visitors to Dundee Winterfest.

Stars including Dundee’s own Natasha McKay will be among those performing at the Slessor Gardens event on Thursday evening.

The display comes hot on the heels of her becoming British senior champion in Sheffield last week, her fifth title.

The performance at Winterfest will be McKay’s first since her win.

She will be joined first-time by British senior pairs champions Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, along with about 18 other skaters from Dundee Ice Arena, who will take part in group and solo performances.

Natasha McKay at Dundee Ice Arena.

Some of the routines will be performed to Christmas music, with British skating coach Simon Briggs acting as the compere.

The exclusive display is taking place at 6.30pm and is free for spectators.

Montana Thomson from M&N Events, the operator of Dundee Winterfest, said: “This is just a fantastic opportunity for people to see the skill and talent of these champions and show their appreciation.

“It is amazing that Dundee has such great talent and the coaches, and everyone involved at Ice Dundee must be immensely proud.

Winterfest, Dundee.
Winterfest is lighting up Slessor Gardens during December.

“However, champions have to start somewhere and to have the ice rink in the city for the festive period means it’s accessible to everyone to have a go, and hopefully will lead to people taking up the sport and continuing at the arena.”

The ice rink is one of several features of Winterfest – which also includes a big wheel, children’s rides, festive market and bar.

The site reopened on Wednesday after being forced to close due to the impact of Storm Barra on Tuesday afternoon.

