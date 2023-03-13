All you need to know as voting opens for Scotland’s next first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All you need to know as voting opens for Scotland’s next first minister

SNP leadership contest: Who's in the running, why there won't be an election and what happens next.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 13 2023, 11.45am Updated: March 13 2023, 11.29pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes.
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes.

The contest to take over from Nicola Sturgeon as first minister is at a crucial stage as SNP members cast their ballots to determine who runs the country.

Three candidates are competing for the top job, but there won’t be a national election to let the vast majority of Scots have a say.

Here’s all you need to know about who’s in the running, why there won’t be an election and what happens next.

Who is running?

Humza Yousaf emerged as the early frontrunner.

The Dundee-based health chief pitched himself as the continuity candidate.

He has been backed by senior party figures including deputy first minister John Swinney and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes was seen as the first strong contender.

But her support base wobbled after they heard her admit she would have voted against gay marriage.

Nicola Sturgeon resigned last month. Image: PA.

Polling indicates a strong number of party members still support her and she is more popular than Mr Yousaf with unionist voters.

Ash Regan is seen as the outsider candidate. She resigned from the government last October in protest against her party’s gender reforms.

Campaign highs and lows

Any signs of unity within the SNP crumbled during a bruising campaign.

Ms Forbes stunned party insiders with her attack on Mr Yousaf’s performance in government during the first televised debate.

The finance chief claimed the health secretary had failed in all his major posts and was responsible for record poor A&E waiting times.

The candidates took part in a bruising STV debate. Image: STV

Ms Regan slated the SNP for failing to dual the A9 and for shifting away from oil and gas too quickly.

None of the candidates has outlined a clear route to an independence referendum, months after Ms Sturgeon was effectively blocked by the Supreme Court.

If Ms Forbes or Ms Regan are successful, the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens in Holyrood could also fall by the wayside.

How many people are voting?

Even though the winner of the contest will be in charge of the whole country, only SNP members get to select the next first minister.

At its highest level in 2019 the party had more than 120,000 members, but this number is believed to have fallen significantly since then.

The SNP membership swelled after the 2014 No vote. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson.

Will there be an election?

The SNP leadership contest is similar to last year’s Conservative contest, when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak went head to head.

In that vote, only a tiny fraction of the UK population’s Tory members could decide who leads the party and, by default, the entire country.

It led to the chaos of Ms Truss in office for a few weeks before their second choice, Mr Sunak, stepped in again.

Despite SNP demands for an election during Tory leadership contests, all three contenders have ruled out a Scotland-wide vote if they win.

Voters will just have to wait until the next scheduled election, as it stands, in three years.

What happens next and when is the vote declared?

The candidates are taking part in more debates and members-only events in a bid to secure undecided party members.

Voting began at noon on March 13. After two weeks of voting, the party’s new leader will be announced on March 27 when ballots close.

To be confirmed as first minister, the new SNP chief will then need to receive the backing of Holyrood MSPs in a separate vote.

Greens are in a co-operation agreement with the SNP which means they are likely to side with them, particularly if Mr Yousaf wins.

But that could get interesting if Ms Forbes wins. She has socially conservative views which many in the Greens oppose.

