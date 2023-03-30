Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end to North Sea drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end to North Sea drilling

Multiple well-dressed climate activists took turns to disrupt First Minister’s Questions from the gallery, forcing visitors to be led out.

By Justin Bowie
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.

Anti-oil hecklers brought the Scottish parliament to a standstill in a choreographed series of protests during Humza Yousaf’s first appearance for questions as leader today.

Seven separate protesters interrupted the Dundee-based first minister and Tory leader Douglas Ross in a Holyrood demonstration demanding North Sea fossil fuel projects are stopped.

Furious campaigners from pressure group This is Rigged took aim at Rosebank oil field, a drilling site near Shetland where exploration is expected to be approved by the Tories.

The environmental activists boasted on social media afterwards that they had successfully brought events to a standstill.

Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions was disrupted. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

They had even warned on Twitter yesterday about their plans for upcoming disruption.

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, suspended business every time there was an intervention while hecklers were forced out of the chamber by security.

In an unusual move, all members of the public watching from the gallery – including Mr Yousaf’s family and young schoolchildren – were temporarily asked to leave before being let back in.

Protest becoming more common

Disruption in Holyrood has become more common in recent months and hecklers grabbed headlines in December when the SNP’s gender reforms were under scrutiny.

Anti-oil demonstrators have staged regular interventions in an effort to make their voice heard, but today’s chaos was their most significant effort yet.

The disruptive protests put the Scottish and UK Government’s policies on oil and gas into the spotlight days after Mr Yousaf replaced Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Yousaf became first minister this week. Image: PA.

The SNP currently share power with the Scottish Greens and Mr Yousaf’s party has vowed to shift towards renewables at a quicker pace.

When Ms Sturgeon was still in charge, she said the Cambo oil field project in the North Sea should not be given the green light.

Douglas Ross was repeatedly interrupted. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf has renewed his government’s pact with the Greens but hardline climate activists say his government can go further.

Tories maintain drilling for oil and gas should continue.

Holyrood Conservative chief Mr Ross branded the anti-fossil fuel protesters a “shower” as his efforts to grill Mr Yousaf were constantly scuppered.

Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA.

The Tory leader slated the SNP’s new leader for his focus on Scottish independence, but the new first minister branded him “desperate”.

Presiding officer Ms Johnstone said she was “extremely sorry” to viewers in the gallery who were only there to watch FMQs and expressed her “deep regret” over the protests.

She promised action is being considered to prevent further demonstrations in future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at Westminster…
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
4
Here's how Dundee's Humza Yousaf left the health service in Tayside and Fife on…
2
CAMPBELL GUNN: Humza Yousaf now leads a divided party with a dreadful reputation
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
8
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
3
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
6
How Kate Forbes snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now…
13
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf is our new first minister...what happens next?

Most Read

1
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81
Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils' complaints

Editor's Picks

Most Commented