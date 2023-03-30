NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs

The roll out of spring booster vaccinations will begin this weekend.

By Amie Flett
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

NHS Tayside is set to begin the roll out of spring Covid booster jabs this weekend.

At risk groups will be offered an additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including the elderly and those living in care homes.

Those eligible will be offered their booster appointments between April 11 and June 30.

Timings will be based on clinical advice and the gap since your last dose to maximise protection over spring and summer.

Who is eligible?

  • Those aged 75 years or over (by June 30 2023).
  • Those who live in a care home for older adults.
  • Those aged five years or over (by April 1 2023) who have a weakened immune system.

‘Covid-19 is still with us’

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health at NHS Tayside said: “Covid-19 is still with us so it’s really important that you get your spring booster if you’re eligible.

“Booster doses are safe, effective, and help to top up your protection against serious illness from the virus.

“Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset and vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19.

Associate Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside, Dr Daniel Chandler. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“However, the degree of protection offered does fade over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed.

“If you receive an appointment with an unsuitable date, time or venue, please reschedule it online or by calling the National Vaccination Helpline. This will allow us to give your appointment to someone else.

“The Covid-19 spring booster programme is key to protecting the most vulnerable among us and I’d like to thank our vaccinators, support staff and all those who continue to come forward for vaccination when invited.”

