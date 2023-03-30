NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Tayside is set to begin the roll out of spring Covid booster jabs this weekend.

At risk groups will be offered an additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine, including the elderly and those living in care homes.

Those eligible will be offered their booster appointments between April 11 and June 30.

Timings will be based on clinical advice and the gap since your last dose to maximise protection over spring and summer.

Who is eligible?

Those aged 75 years or over (by June 30 2023).

Those who live in a care home for older adults.

Those aged five years or over (by April 1 2023) who have a weakened immune system.

‘Covid-19 is still with us’

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health at NHS Tayside said: “Covid-19 is still with us so it’s really important that you get your spring booster if you’re eligible.

“Booster doses are safe, effective, and help to top up your protection against serious illness from the virus.

“Prioritising those most at risk has been our approach from the outset and vaccination has been our most effective tool against Covid-19.

“However, the degree of protection offered does fade over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed.

“If you receive an appointment with an unsuitable date, time or venue, please reschedule it online or by calling the National Vaccination Helpline. This will allow us to give your appointment to someone else.

“The Covid-19 spring booster programme is key to protecting the most vulnerable among us and I’d like to thank our vaccinators, support staff and all those who continue to come forward for vaccination when invited.”