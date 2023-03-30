Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out return timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out return timeline

The club captain has missed the vast majority of the season due to injury but is 'on course' to return in the summer

By Craig Cairns
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.

Ross Matthews has returned to training and is on course to make his return for preseason, according to his manager.

The Raith Rovers club captain has been injured for pretty much all season, save for a handful of appearances in the middle of the campaign.

The 27-year-old is recovering slowly but surely from a foot injury and has returned to the training pitch in the last seven days.

The player is being managed carefully and if there are no adverse reactions he will be fit and available in the summer.

Matthew has missed most of the season. Image: SNS.

“He’s recovering slowly but surely,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“Our intention with Ross was always preseason and he’s still on course for that, it’s good to see him back out on the pitch now.

“In the last seven days he’s been back out, he’s moving a lot better.

Pain-free

“At the moment he’s pain-free, but we have to take it slowly with him – especially with a player who has broken down a couple of times. We’ll bed him back in.”

Ian Murray gave his players time to regroup following Sunday’s disappointing SPFL Trust Trophy final defeat to Hamilton.

Recovery days were at the start of the week, meaning Thursday was their first “proper” training session.

William Akio has returned from international duty with South Sudan and goes into the squad for Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship.

The only other player missing for Saturday’s match is Jamie Gullan who was last week all but ruled out for the rest of the season.

In the previous meeting between the sides at Stark’s Park, Owen Coyle’s side countered to devastating effect, running out 5-2 winners – but Rovers have given as good as they’ve got in the two away fixtures.

“They’re lightning quick on the counter-attack,” added Murray.

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We’ve seen that against them: they can hit you, they can punish you – because they have got quality players.

“Although we’ve done well against them in the cup game and the last league game at Stenhousemuir.”

