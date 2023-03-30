Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out return timeline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Matthews has returned to training and is on course to make his return for preseason, according to his manager.

The Raith Rovers club captain has been injured for pretty much all season, save for a handful of appearances in the middle of the campaign.

The 27-year-old is recovering slowly but surely from a foot injury and has returned to the training pitch in the last seven days.

The player is being managed carefully and if there are no adverse reactions he will be fit and available in the summer.

“He’s recovering slowly but surely,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“Our intention with Ross was always preseason and he’s still on course for that, it’s good to see him back out on the pitch now.

“In the last seven days he’s been back out, he’s moving a lot better.

Pain-free

“At the moment he’s pain-free, but we have to take it slowly with him – especially with a player who has broken down a couple of times. We’ll bed him back in.”

Ian Murray gave his players time to regroup following Sunday’s disappointing SPFL Trust Trophy final defeat to Hamilton.

Recovery days were at the start of the week, meaning Thursday was their first “proper” training session.

William Akio has returned from international duty with South Sudan and goes into the squad for Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship.

The only other player missing for Saturday’s match is Jamie Gullan who was last week all but ruled out for the rest of the season.

In the previous meeting between the sides at Stark’s Park, Owen Coyle’s side countered to devastating effect, running out 5-2 winners – but Rovers have given as good as they’ve got in the two away fixtures.

“They’re lightning quick on the counter-attack,” added Murray.

“We’ve seen that against them: they can hit you, they can punish you – because they have got quality players.

“Although we’ve done well against them in the cup game and the last league game at Stenhousemuir.”