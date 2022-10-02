Fine margins and selection issues lead to erratic form: 3 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fine margins and selection issues lead to erratic form: 3 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points

By Craig Cairns
October 2 2022, 12.16pm
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.

Ian Murray has not has his issues to seek this season.

Disruption to the backroom staff, a few minor injuries as some begin making their way back after months on end on the sidelines and work permit issues.

Saturday’s defeat maintained a recent trend of inconsistent form and Raith Rovers’ matches ending with little between the sides.

Courier Sport looks at three talking points from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park.

Erratic form

Rovers’ recent results have been Jekyll and Hyde – though the performances within have been more consistent than that suggests.

Raith twice go close to an equaliser at the death:

Their chronological league form is LLWWLLWL and they are one of two lower league sides not to have drawn a match so far – along with FC Edinburgh.

There are three winnable ties ahead – two on the road. Cove Rangers are up next at Stark’s Park before trips to Greenock Morton and Arbroath.

After that is another dreaded match versus bogey team Inverness.

These fixtures could well set the tone for the months beyond.

Lacking in attack

At the risk of repetition yesterday once again showed that Raith are lacking that physical presence up front.

Kyle Connell is a fairly well-rounded striker but failed to take his chances in the two matches since getting off the mark versus Ayr United.

There were times he found it difficult to get into the match, not helped by the recent switch to two holding midfielders.

Murray made a switch in the second half to regain control and go for the winner but it was followed quickly by the goal.

Stephen Eke scores for Queen’s Park:

The attack has been hampered by the injury to Jamie Gullan, who returned on Saturday from the bench.

Ethan Ross was also missing in a line of recent niggles that have hit the squad.

Fine margins

Post-match the manager said: “It was exceptionally thin lines. Today’s game showed that more than ever.”

Rovers hit the bar and the post – in the very late and early stages respectively – while Queen’s Park struck the woodwork with a header.

Stanton hits the post:

That’s not to mention the second-half effort from Stanton or the number of set-pieces that troubled Raith.

Murray’s men have competed well in most Championship matches they have lost this season and this was no different.

There are still deficiencies but it is still early in the reign of the manager who has already lost a coach and an assistant manager from his backroom staff.

The Scottish Championship has no clear candidate to run away with the league.

On the evidence of Saturday, and their excellent form, Queen’s Park will be up there.

Rovers have a long way to go to be considered in the same bracket but there is still enough there to be positive about.

