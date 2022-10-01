Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Rovers struggle with set plays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Rovers struggle with set plays

By Craig Cairns
October 1 2022, 5.14pm
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.

Raith Rovers suffered defeat at the hands of Queen’s Park, going down
1-0 at Ochilview in the Scottish Championship.

Stephen Eke scored the only goal of the game, nodding in Dom Thomas’  corner.

Set-pieces were Rovers’ downfall after restricting the home side to few chances from open play.

After a while, Queen’s Park would put each corner on top of the keeper with the towering Nigerian international lurking.

Ian Murray returned largely to the side which defeated Ayr United two weeks with Ethan Ross the only player to miss out from that XI.

Connor McBride kept his place after his match-winner for the much-changed side that knocked Cove Rangers out of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Key moments

Rovers were the much better side in the early stages, with Sam Stanton cracking the inside of the post in the opening minutes from just outside the box.

McBride then fired a dangerous ball across the goal that was missed by Aidan Connolly.

Queen’s Park came more into the game as the half progressed but were restricted mainly to chances form set-pieces.

Centre-half Lee Kilday headed a corner just wide and at the end of the half Grant Savoury’s top-corner bound free-kick forced a great save from Jamie MacDonald.

Queen’s came out for the second half the better side and were ahead through Eze when he headed in from a corner.

He had threatened not long before with a close-range header after MacDonald was caught under a corner.

Sam Stanton then found himself in a great position in the right channel but his shot – which was going wide – was just out of the reach of Connell who got a slight touch.

Kilday hit the post from another set-piece header before Raith took control for most of the closing stages.

Raith were desperately unlucky not to score at the end when Ross Millen’s header was cleared off the line by Savoury and Connor O’Riordan’s header hit the bar from the rebound.

Key man: Sam Stanton

In the first half – and a lot of the second – Ryan Nolan seemed to get on the end of everything. Connor O’Riordan and Liam Dick were the same but Rovers struggled as a whole with set-pieces in the second half.

Stanton at one point performed a stepover, stumbling as he set to shoot before another stepover and a blocked shot.

His drive from midfield in the first half is what made Rovers tick.

He faded in the second half, as did the rest of the team, but he looked unstoppable at points in the first half.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): MacDonald 6; Millen 6, O’Riordan 7, Nolan 8 (Coulson 6), Dick 7; Brown 6, Stanton 8; Connolly 6 (Gullan 6), Easton 6, McBride 6 (Spencer 6); Connell 6. Subs not used: Thomson, Matthews, Ngwenya, Masson.

Manager under the microscope

Murray appeared to get his selection correct as Rovers dominated the early stages.

Murray saw his side start and end the match well.

They were excellent at the start of the game but faded as the half progressed while still threatening.

Owen Coyle’s side took control in the early stages of the second half, prompting Murray into a change.

McBride was replaced by Brad Spencer but then shortly after Queen’s Park took the lead through a corner which was headed in by Eke

Jamie Gullan and Quinn Coulson were later introduced.

Rovers had more of the ball as a result but, as with some other matches this season, Raith struggled without a clear physical presence in attack.

The man in the middle

Grant Irvine was far too quick to blow his whistle for too many decisions but there were no major calls to make.

