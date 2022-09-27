EXCLUSIVE: Scott Agnew interested in East Fife vacancy as Raith Rovers confirm assistant’s exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Agnew is interested in replacing Stevie Crawford as East Fife manager, Courier Sport understands.

It is also understood that former Fifers boss Gary Naysmith is eyeing the role at the League Two side.

It comes after Crawford last week left Bayview to become assistant to Dundee United’s new manager Liam Fox.

Agnew made 95 appearances as a player for East Fife over three years, scoring 18 times.

He left Bayview to become Ian Murray’s assistant at Airdrie before making the move with him to Raith Rovers this summer.

Raith departure

The Championship club confirmed on Monday that Agnew has now officially left Stark’s Park following his absence from the dugout for the recent victories over Ayr United and Cove Rangers.

In a statement, the club said: “Raith Rovers FC announce that assistant manager Scott Agnew has moved on from his role at the club by mutual consent.

“Scott leaves with the best wishes for the future from everyone at the club.”

Naysmith was player-manager at East Fife for three years following a short spell as caretaker, before leaving for Queen of the South in 2016.

The former Scotland international was most recently manager of FC Edinburgh until March.

He was replaced by Alan Maybury who took the side into League One via the promotion play-offs.

Raith Rovers take on Queen’s Park at Ochilview this weekend while East Fife begin the post-Crawford era by hosting Stirling Albion.