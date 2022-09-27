EXCLUSIVE: Scott Agnew interested in East Fife vacancy as Raith Rovers confirm assistant’s exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Agnew interested in East Fife vacancy as Raith Rovers confirm assistant’s exit

By Craig Cairns
September 27 2022, 2.00pm Updated: September 27 2022, 4.58pm
Raith Rovers have confirmed that Scott Agnew has left the club.
Scott Agnew is interested in replacing Stevie Crawford as East Fife manager, Courier Sport understands.

It is also understood that former Fifers boss Gary Naysmith is eyeing the role at the League Two side.

It comes after Crawford last week left Bayview to become assistant to Dundee United’s new manager Liam Fox.

Agnew made 95 appearances as a player for East Fife over three years, scoring 18 times.

Scott Agnew previously played for East Fife.

He left Bayview to become Ian Murray’s assistant at Airdrie before making the move with him to Raith Rovers this summer.

Raith departure

The Championship club confirmed on Monday that Agnew has now officially left Stark’s Park following his absence from the dugout for the recent victories over Ayr United and Cove Rangers.

In a statement, the club said: “Raith Rovers FC announce that assistant manager Scott Agnew has moved on from his role at the club by mutual consent.

“Scott leaves with the best wishes for the future from everyone at the club.”

Naysmith was player-manager at East Fife for three years following a short spell as caretaker, before leaving for Queen of the South in 2016.

The former Scotland international was most recently manager of FC Edinburgh until March.

Gary Naysmith was player-manager at East Fife.

He was replaced by Alan Maybury who took the side into League One via the promotion play-offs.

Raith Rovers take on Queen’s Park at Ochilview this weekend while East Fife begin the post-Crawford era by hosting Stirling Albion.

