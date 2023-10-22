Storm Babet: No guarantee best flood defences will always work, admits SNP justice chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Storm Babet: No guarantee best flood defences will always work, admits SNP justice chief

Angela Constance said 'frank conversations' are needed about how to best protect communities in future.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Even the best flood defences will not always be effective during extreme weather events like Storm Babet, a senior SNP minister has admitted.

Justice chief Angela Constance warned “frank conversations” will be needed about how to protect communities in future following the devastation caused in the north-east.

More than 300 families in Brechin were evacuated as homes were engulfed by severe floodwater as a result of unprecedented rainfall.

A flood defence scheme, one of the biggest civil engineering jobs ever undertaken in Angus, failed to stop the town from being overwhelmed by the horrendous storm.

Brechin was hit by heavy flooding as homes were evacuated.

The walls were designed to cope with flooding 3.8 metres high, but were breached at around 4am on Friday as the rain poured down relentlessly.

Across the country there are 42 flood prevention projects in place, which are ideally intended to keep communities safe when extreme weather hits.

Yet questions are now being asked over whether current defence schemes are fit for purpose in the wake of the carnage from Storm Babet.

Justice minister Ms Constance told the BBC Sunday Show: “We do need to have some frank conversations with government and our communities.

With the best will in the world, the best flood defences will not give 100% protection 100% of the time.

“What we’ve seen with Storm Babet is over two days, two months worth of rainfall, which is exceptional.

“Although the storm has now passed, the impact of that will be with communities for some time.”

Storm Babet Brechin
Brechin residents could still be out of their homes by Christmas. Image: PA

It was warned this morning residents forced to abandon their homes may not be able to return by Christmas due to the damage.

Angus Councillor Gavin Nicol warned locals would be in temporary accommodation for an “extensive period” of time.

And he pleaded for the Scottish Government to step in and give the local authority cash to help what will be a huge recovery effort.

The council has vowed to rehome as many residents as possible, and the process of finding out the extent of damage to property has started.

Ms Constance said there “isn’t one solution” to bolstering flood defences, but said protecting schemes remain “vitally important”.

A woman in Brechin makes her way through the floods. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

She said many local authorities will likely be “revisiting” their current approaches to risk management following this week’s horrific storm.

The SNP justice secretary also said responding to major floods has been a “big feature” of her party’s government programmes in recent years.

We revealed Storm Babet could wind up being among the most expensive weather events in Scotland’s history due to the costs.

The repair bill is expected to exceed £500 million.

It was also warned Scotland’s infrastructure will have to be strengthened in order to cope with future storms.

Bob Ward, of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, said: “At the launch of Brechin’s new flood defence scheme in 2016, it was claimed it would cope with a ‘once in 200 year event’.

“Well, that was just seven years ago and I doubt if it will be another 200 years before we see something similar happening again.”