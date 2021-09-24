Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

3 things we learned as Dundee United exit Premier Sports Cup with last eight defeat to Hibernian

By Ewan Smith
September 24 2021, 7.55am Updated: September 24 2021, 9.44am
Charlie Mulgrew was forced off injured for Dundee United as they crashed to defeat against Hibernian
Charlie Mulgrew was forced off injured for Dundee United as they crashed to defeat against Hibernian

Dundee United missed out on the chance to return to Hampden as they crashed to a Premier Sports Cup defeat at home to Hibernian.

United also suffered a double injury blow with both Charlie Mulgrew and Marc McNulty forced off.

But United – who reached Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final last year – will draw some positives from the Hibs loss.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice on Thursday and here are three things we learned:

Mulgrew is key player for Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew has been a top class performer for Dundee United this term

Charlie Mulgrew has been an impressive signing for Dundee United.

At 35, some wondered if the former Celtic and Scotland star would still have the legs to cope with the demands of the often frantic-paced Scottish Premiership.

But he has been outstanding for United all season.

With two stunning interventions in Dundee United’s ‘Beautiful Sunday’ derby win, Mulgrew proved his worth.

Mulgrew is supremely fit

That’s why his 17th minute injury in the defeat to Hibernian was such a blow.

His replacement, Mark Reynolds, is a very capable and experienced defender.

But United desperately missed the calming influence of Mulgrew and his solid partnership with Ryan Edwards.

Dundee United have talent in reserve

Kieran Freeman can have a bright future at Dundee United after his Hibernian performance

Tam Courts will have to regularly rotate his squad this year, particularly as the injuries begin to pile up.

They have already lost the likes of Logan Chalmers, Liam Smith and Benjamin Siegrist to injury and Mulgrew and Marc McNulty could be next on the treatment table.

But when one door closes, another one opens and it’s down to the fringe players to grab their opportunities.

Trevor Carson racked up three clean sheets in four games before the 3-1 loss to Hibernian.

Trevor Carson will prove to be an excellent signing for Dundee United

Kieran Freeman suffered horrendous injury issues as a youngster.

But he is a cool and composed player who can solve their right wing-back crisis.

Freeman impressed as a sub in the derby win and was one of United’s best performers against Hibernian.

His run and pass for Peter Pawlett’s goal was sublime and he can be proud of his efforts.

Spirited second-half fightback can be springboard ahead of Celtic trip

The last thing United needed before a trip to Celtic on Sunday was a heavy defeat.

At 3-0 down, this threatened to turn embarrassing for Tam Courts men.

But whatever he said at half-time did the trick as United restored their pride and dominated the second period.

Their night was cursed by injury and two dodgy calls by Willie Collum.

Hibernian shouldn’t have had a penalty for Reynolds’ ‘foul’ on Paul McGinn.

And Pawlett wrongly had a second half strike ruled out. Had decisions gone their way, it could have been a different story.

Tam Courts reveals ‘total respect’ for fans group after making financial pledge to Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]